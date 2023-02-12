North County High School senior Cadence Myers recently signed to join the competitive dance program while continuing her education at Maryville University, located in Town and Country, Mo. Myers helped the Raiderettes earn the 2021 national championship in kick dance. Also seated are her mother Sarah Myers and father Chris Meyers. Pictured standing, from left, are former Raiderettes coach Ashley Douglas, Mackenzie Risenhoover and Mandi Herzog from O’Dell’s Dance Center, and current Raiderettes coach Jennifer Worthington.
Myers joins Maryville dance team
