Farmington High School senior Samuel Nelson recently signed to join the archery program and continue his education at Lindenwod University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Also seated are his mother Brenda Nelson and Lindenwood archery coach Derek Schaub. Standing, from left, are Farmington teachers Erik Kruppe, Jordan Stone, Brandon McIntyre and Adam Gross.
Nelson aims for Lindenwood
Related to this story
Most Popular
FARMINGTON – Will Dugal encountered a sense of urgency caused by rapidly approaching rain showers, and even more so, a relentless challenger a…
STE. GENEVIEVE – Excellent starting pitching has carried the Central baseball team throughout a string of 14 consecutive victories since the c…
North County High School senior Hailey Harmon recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA volleyball and continue her education a…
North County High School senior Tyler Conkright recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball and continue her education at M…
North County High School senior Mackenzie Whitwell recently signed to join the competitive dance squad and continue her education at Maryville…
FARMINGTON – Two clutch sprints by freshman anchor Kaeson McClain, about 30 minutes apart, further solidified an already strong MAAA meet for …
WARE, Mo. – The Valle Catholic girls finished either first or second in all four relays, and captured the Class 1, District 1 track and field …
FRIDAY
POTOSI – Chase Glore pushed through a narrow tiebreaker in the second set on Friday to capture the Class 1, District 2 singles tennis championship.
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore right-hander Grant Fallert came within one out of a complete-game shutout on Thursday as Valle Catholic topped Ste.…