Nelson aims for Lindenwood

Nelson aims for Lindenwood
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School senior Samuel Nelson recently signed to join the archery program and continue his education at Lindenwod University, located in St. Charles, Mo. Also seated are his mother Brenda Nelson and Lindenwood archery coach Derek Schaub. Standing, from left, are Farmington teachers Erik Kruppe, Jordan Stone, Brandon McIntyre and Adam Gross. 

