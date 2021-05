West County High School graduate Chloe Nipper recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Competitive Cheer and STUNT teams at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. Nipper was also a defensive specialist for the district finalist West County volleyball team. Also pictured, from left, are her mother Abi Feltner, stepfather Matt Feltner, father Joe Nipper and stepmother Jaclyn Nipper.