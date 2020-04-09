Press Release: MSHSAA cancels spring postseason events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA, Mo – Following Governor Mike Parson’s announcement this afternoon, of in-person school closure for the remainder of the school year, the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) announces the cancellation of all remaining post-season events for the 2019-20 school year.

“This decision is very difficult for all involved especially given the impact it will have on our students, parents, coaches, teachers, and administrators throughout the state,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn. “We thank all of the participants, the coaches/directors/advisors, the administrations, the parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events.”

The biggest impact of this decision will be felt by the seniors, many of whom have exhausted their eligibility without taking the field, court or course.

“To our senior participants – we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures,” Urhahn continued. “While this is a difficult ending, the lessons you’ve learned and friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last your lifetime.”