West County High School senior Leala Pride recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer squad while continuing her education at Mineral Area College. Also pictured are her parents Thomas and Katiya Pride. Standing, from left, are West County cheer coach Racheal Starbird, Mineral Area head cheer coach Erica Conway and West County cheer coach Brandy Pratt.
Pride joining MAC cheer squad
Related to this story
Most Popular
PARK HILLS – Kendall Horton opened the game with an emphatic block, and capped the first half by tipping in a missed 3-pointer as time expired.
Fredericktown senior Brandon Dowd recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue his education at Mineral Area Colleg…
SIKESTON, Mo. – The Farmington girls basketball team weathered a steady presence of physicality as foul trouble began to mount against Sikesto…
IRONTON – Working through the ongoing early phases of a rebuild, the Arcadia Valley girls basketball program showed glimpses of a brighter fut…
FREDERICKTOWN – With a major frontcourt presence forced out of the lineup, the Fredericktown boys basketball team could take nothing for grant…
St. Paul Lutheran High School senior Aden Nations recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play NAIA soccer and continue his education a…
PARK HILLS – Kamryn Winch looked back and gestured toward her bench in exasperation after failing to even catch iron on a drifting pair of pot…
THURSDAY
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Evan Winters brought home an individual title at 138 pounds to highlight a strong performance by the Ste. Genevieve boys wr…
POTOSI – Playing its first official game in more than two weeks, the Farmington girls basketball team needed an entire half to regain its stride.