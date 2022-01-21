 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pride joining MAC cheer squad

Pride joining MAC cheer squad
Submitted Photo, WCHS Athletics

West County High School senior Leala Pride recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cheer squad while continuing her education at Mineral Area College. Also pictured are her parents Thomas and Katiya Pride. Standing, from left, are West County cheer coach Racheal Starbird, Mineral Area head cheer coach Erica Conway and West County cheer coach Brandy Pratt.

