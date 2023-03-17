Farmington High School senior Olivia Rastorfer recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the STUNT team and continue her education at Maryville University, located in St. Louis. She plans to major in Forensic Psychology. Also seated are her grandmother Debra Bright, father Mike Mills and mother Kelley Mills. Standing, from left, are her brother Christian Rastorfer, Farmington head cheer coach Casie Armstrong and assistant cheer coaches Olivia Savage and Shaylyn Emanuel.