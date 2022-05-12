Farmington High School senior Peyton Ryan recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and become a competitive dance team member for the Sundancers at Southeast Missouri State University. Also seated are her mother Julie Ryan and father Michael Ryan. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant dance coach Andi Parks, Megan Weiss, Adrienne Baumer and Aleasia Ryan.
Ryan joins SEMO Sundancers
Related to this story
Most Popular
POTOSI – Tensions clearly remained stoked and deeply personal for some adults in attendance for the final showdown this season between softbal…
POTOSI – Senior center fielder Isabel Basler and third baseman Bailey Deck planted the seeds for an upset with early home runs that narrowly s…
POTOSI – Central softball pitcher Allie Kelly projected nothing but unshakable composure as an elusive goal throughout her varsity career drew…
STE. GENEVIEVE – Excellent starting pitching has carried the Central baseball team throughout a string of 14 consecutive victories since the c…
Fredericktown High School senior Ava Laut recently signed to run for the cross country and track and field programs while continuing her educa…
STE. GENEVIEVE – The emergence of ace pitcher Abree Zipprich has helped the Valle Catholic softball team officially reach new heights this spring.
WARE, Mo. – The Valle Catholic girls finished either first or second in all four relays, and captured the Class 1, District 1 track and field …
Farmington High School senior Samuel Nelson recently signed to join the archery program and continue his education at Lindenwod University, lo…
POTOSI – Chase Glore pushed through a narrow tiebreaker in the second set on Friday to capture the Class 1, District 2 singles tennis championship.
FARMINGTON – Gavin Huck tied for second place out of 70 players at St. Francois Country Club while helping the Ste. Genevieve boys golf team p…