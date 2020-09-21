 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several local sports teams join new districts
0 comments

Several local sports teams join new districts

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHSAA Volleyball

Junior Sam Loida and the Valle Catholic volleyball program remain part of Class 2 after MSHSAA announced its new enrollment class and district assignments for the fall sports season on Monday.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Central head football coach Kory Schweiss was concerned that one or two potential losses during the regular season could leave his team chasing nothing better than a No. 3 district seed.

He speculated during a preseason interview that both defending Class 3, District 1 champion Kennett and newcomer Valle Catholic were good enough to stay unbeaten entering November.

And while those teams are indeed perfect through four weeks, Schweiss found out on Monday morning that neither the Indians nor Warriors will impede the  district path of his Rebels.

Central has instead been shifted to Class 3, District 2, sharing a six-team group with Potosi, Salem, St. Clair, St. James and Owensville. The Rebels (4-0) currently sit atop the district points standings.

MSHSAA decided to release its district assignments for fall sports about 3 ½ weeks after the first day of eligible competition on Aug. 28, or roughly a month later than usual.

The delay afforded each member school some extra time to consider choosing an alternative season for each individual program that would start in February, due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns.

Schools throughout St. Louis city and county – on the larger side of the student enrollment spectrum in Missouri – were prohibited from hosting sporting events until earlier this month.

And with most activities already committed to expanding the number of class sizes for state playoffs this season, the jump in competition level for several teams is only amplified.

MSHSAA also had to apply the newly instituted “championship factor” when evaluating private schools based on postseason success over the most recent six-year period.

The new system directly affects Valle Catholic – the reigning Class 1 football state champion – which was officially elevated two classes to Class 3 for this season.

The Warriors now occupy a seat in District 1 along with crosstown rival Ste. Genevieve, Kennett, Dexter, Fredericktown and Doniphan.

Farmington ticked upward to Class 5, District 1 in football, where SEMO North rival and reigning state runner-up Jackson resides along with Poplar Bluff, Seckman, Mehlville and Oakville.

Mehlville and Oakville have yet to play a single game this season, but hope to debut this Friday. They are scheduled to face one another in three weeks.

Valle Catholic remains Class 2 in volleyball despite appearing in two state final fours and a quarterfinal over the past four years, and again shares a district with MAAA rivals Arcadia Valley and West County.

Central and Ste. Genevieve appear to be on a collision course for a Class 3, District 2 crown, while North County and Farmington are situated in separate four-team Class 4 clusters.

An unbeaten North County girls tennis team already owns wins over two of three potential opponents, Arcadia Valley and Potosi, but its season opener against Saxony Lutheran was postponed due to rain.

North County claimed the Class 3, District 1 boys soccer title in 2019, but is moving north to District 2, which also houses Hillsboro, Festus and De Soto.

That move resulted from District 1 teams Farmington, Cape Central and Sikeston picking up private power Notre Dame.

Farmington and North County are however locked into the same softball and cross country districts.

MSHSAA Fall Sports District Assignments

Football:

C5D1 - Farmington, Jackson, Oakville, Mehlville, Poplar Bluff, Seckman

C4D1 - North County, Hillsboro, Festus, De Soto, Cape Central, Perryville, Sikeston

C3D2 - Central, Potosi, Owensville, Salem, St. Clair, St. James

C3D1 - Valle Catholic, Ste. Genevieve, Kennett, Fredericktown, Doniphan, Dexter

Volleyball:

C4D1 - Farmington, Sikeston, Cape Central, Perryville

C4D2 - North County, St. Pius, Hillsboro, De Soto

C3D2 - Central, Ste. Genevieve, Potosi, Fredericktown, Herculaneum

C2D4 - Valle Catholic, Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Jefferson

C1D4 - Bismarck, Valley, St. Paul, Oak Ridge, Meadow Heights, Crystal City, Marquand

Girls Tennis:

C2D1 - Farmington, Cape Central, Mehlville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Windsor

C1D2 - North County, Fredericktown, Arcadia Valley, Saxony Lutheran

C1D3 - Potosi, St. Pius, Lutheran South, Notre Dame (STL)

Boys Soccer:

C3D1 - Farmington, Cape Central, Notre Dame (Cape), Sikeston

C3D2 - North County, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro

C2D1 - Fredericktown, Affton, Perryville, Saxony Lutheran

C1D1 - St. Paul, St. Pius, Trinity, Bishop, DuBourg, Whitfield

Softball:

C4D1 - Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Hillsboro, De Soto, Festus, Sikeston

C3D1 - Fredericktown, Notre Dame (STL), Herculaneum, Lutheran South, Perryville, Ursuline, Westminster

Cross Country:

C4D1 - Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Festus, De Soto, Hillsboro, Cape Notre Dame, Perryville, St. Vincent, Windsor

C3D1 - Ste. Gen., Potosi, Kennett, Lutheran South, Kelly, Herculaneum, Hancock, Fredericktown, Doniphan, Dexter, Bayless

C2D1 - Arcadia Valley, Bloomfield, Charleston, Clearwater, East Carter, Greenville, Puxico, Saxony, Scott City, Woodland.

C2D2 - West County, Kingston, Trinity, Steelville, St Pius, Jefferson, Lutheran North, Grandview, Duchesne, Bourbon, DuBourg

C1D2 - Valle Catholic, Bismarck, St. Paul, Wellsville, Viburnum, St. Albans, Silex, Principia, Oak Ridge, Meadow Heights, Marquand, Crystal City, Clopton.

Girls Golf:

C3D1 – Farmington, Cor Jesu, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ladue, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves

C2D1 – Ste. Genevieve, Clayton, Incarnate Word, Notre Dame (STL), Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia, Union, Ursuline Academy, Visitation Academy, Westminster, Winfield

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lefty hurler Jarvis to Jefferson
Baseball

Lefty hurler Jarvis to Jefferson

  • Updated

Farmington High School senior Jacob Jarvis recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and continue his education at Jefferso…

Farmington wins home tennis tourney
Tennis

Farmington wins home tennis tourney

  • Updated

FARMINGTON – Four singles flight winners highlighted a championship for the host school Friday at the four-team Farmington girls tennis tournament.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News