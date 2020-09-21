Several local sports teams join new districts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Central head football coach Kory Schweiss was concerned that one or two potential losses during the regular season could leave his team chasing nothing better than a No. 3 district seed.

He speculated during a preseason interview that both defending Class 3, District 1 champion Kennett and newcomer Valle Catholic were good enough to stay unbeaten entering November.

And while those teams are indeed perfect through four weeks, Schweiss found out on Monday morning that neither the Indians nor Warriors will impede the district path of his Rebels.

Central has instead been shifted to Class 3, District 2, sharing a six-team group with Potosi, Salem, St. Clair, St. James and Owensville. The Rebels (4-0) currently sit atop the district points standings.

MSHSAA decided to release its district assignments for fall sports about 3 ½ weeks after the first day of eligible competition on Aug. 28, or roughly a month later than usual.

The delay afforded each member school some extra time to consider choosing an alternative season for each individual program that would start in February, due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns.