Several local sports teams join new districts

Central head football coach Kory Schweiss was concerned that one or two potential losses during the regular season could leave his team chasing nothing better than a No. 3 district seed.
He speculated during a preseason interview that both defending Class 3, District 1 champion Kennett and newcomer Valle Catholic were good enough to stay unbeaten entering November.
And while those teams are indeed perfect through four weeks, Schweiss found out on Monday morning that neither the Indians nor Warriors will impede the district path of his Rebels.
Central has instead been shifted to Class 3, District 2, sharing a six-team group with Potosi, Salem, St. Clair, St. James and Owensville. The Rebels (4-0) currently sit atop the district points standings.
MSHSAA decided to release its district assignments for fall sports about 3 ½ weeks after the first day of eligible competition on Aug. 28, or roughly a month later than usual.
The delay afforded each member school some extra time to consider choosing an alternative season for each individual program that would start in February, due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Schools throughout St. Louis city and county – on the larger side of the student enrollment spectrum in Missouri – were prohibited from hosting sporting events until earlier this month.
And with most activities already committed to expanding the number of class sizes for state playoffs this season, the jump in competition level for several teams is only amplified.
MSHSAA also had to apply the newly instituted “championship factor” when evaluating private schools based on postseason success over the most recent six-year period.
The new system directly affects Valle Catholic – the reigning Class 1 football state champion – which was officially elevated two classes to Class 3 for this season.
The Warriors now occupy a seat in District 1 along with crosstown rival Ste. Genevieve, Kennett, Dexter, Fredericktown and Doniphan.
Farmington ticked upward to Class 5, District 1 in football, where SEMO North rival and reigning state runner-up Jackson resides along with Poplar Bluff, Seckman, Mehlville and Oakville.
Mehlville and Oakville have yet to play a single game this season, but hope to debut this Friday. They are scheduled to face one another in three weeks.
Valle Catholic remains Class 2 in volleyball despite appearing in two state final fours and a quarterfinal over the past four years, and again shares a district with MAAA rivals Arcadia Valley and West County.
Central and Ste. Genevieve appear to be on a collision course for a Class 3, District 2 crown, while North County and Farmington are situated in separate four-team Class 4 clusters.
An unbeaten North County girls tennis team already owns wins over two of three potential opponents, Arcadia Valley and Potosi, but its season opener against Saxony Lutheran was postponed due to rain.
North County claimed the Class 3, District 1 boys soccer title in 2019, but is moving north to District 2, which also houses Hillsboro, Festus and De Soto.
That move resulted from District 1 teams Farmington, Cape Central and Sikeston picking up private power Notre Dame.
Farmington and North County are however locked into the same softball and cross country districts.
MSHSAA Fall Sports District Assignments
Football:
C5D1 - Farmington, Jackson, Oakville, Mehlville, Poplar Bluff, Seckman
C4D1 - North County, Hillsboro, Festus, De Soto, Cape Central, Perryville, Sikeston
C3D2 - Central, Potosi, Owensville, Salem, St. Clair, St. James
C3D1 - Valle Catholic, Ste. Genevieve, Kennett, Fredericktown, Doniphan, Dexter
Volleyball:
C4D1 - Farmington, Sikeston, Cape Central, Perryville
C4D2 - North County, St. Pius, Hillsboro, De Soto
C3D2 - Central, Ste. Genevieve, Potosi, Fredericktown, Herculaneum
C2D4 - Valle Catholic, Arcadia Valley, West County, Kingston, Jefferson
C1D4 - Bismarck, Valley, St. Paul, Oak Ridge, Meadow Heights, Crystal City, Marquand
Girls Tennis:
C2D1 - Farmington, Cape Central, Mehlville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston, Windsor
C1D2 - North County, Fredericktown, Arcadia Valley, Saxony Lutheran
C1D3 - Potosi, St. Pius, Lutheran South, Notre Dame (STL)
Boys Soccer:
C3D1 - Farmington, Cape Central, Notre Dame (Cape), Sikeston
C3D2 - North County, De Soto, Festus, Hillsboro
C2D1 - Fredericktown, Affton, Perryville, Saxony Lutheran
C1D1 - St. Paul, St. Pius, Trinity, Bishop, DuBourg, Whitfield
Softball:
C4D1 - Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Hillsboro, De Soto, Festus, Sikeston
C3D1 - Fredericktown, Notre Dame (STL), Herculaneum, Lutheran South, Perryville, Ursuline, Westminster
Cross Country:
C4D1 - Farmington, North County, Cape Central, Festus, De Soto, Hillsboro, Cape Notre Dame, Perryville, St. Vincent, Windsor
C3D1 - Ste. Gen., Potosi, Kennett, Lutheran South, Kelly, Herculaneum, Hancock, Fredericktown, Doniphan, Dexter, Bayless
C2D1 - Arcadia Valley, Bloomfield, Charleston, Clearwater, East Carter, Greenville, Puxico, Saxony, Scott City, Woodland.
C2D2 - West County, Kingston, Trinity, Steelville, St Pius, Jefferson, Lutheran North, Grandview, Duchesne, Bourbon, DuBourg
C1D2 - Valle Catholic, Bismarck, St. Paul, Wellsville, Viburnum, St. Albans, Silex, Principia, Oak Ridge, Meadow Heights, Marquand, Crystal City, Clopton.
Girls Golf:
C3D1 – Farmington, Cor Jesu, Ft. Zumwalt East, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ladue, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Parkway Central, Parkway North, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves
C2D1 – Ste. Genevieve, Clayton, Incarnate Word, Notre Dame (STL), Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia, Union, Ursuline Academy, Visitation Academy, Westminster, Winfield
