Banales To Strengthen MoBap Defense
Submitted Photo

North County High School senior David Banales signed a National Letter of Intent on Monday to play soccer and continue his education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in suburban St. Louis. Banales earned Class 3 all-state Honorable Mention as a top defender last fall for the Raiders, and has contributed to three district championship runs. Pictured seated are his mother Rafaela Banales and father Jesus Banales. Standing from left to right are North County assistant coach Erik Schonhardt, Missouri Baptist head soccer coach Jake Alvernia, and NCHS head soccer coach Robert O’Keefe.

