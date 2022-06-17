Blackcats have all-state soccer trio

The Fredericktown girls soccer program reached new heights this season with a 17-4-1 overall record and first appearance in a district championship match.

Its top three offensive threats were each recognized among Class 2 all-state and all-region honorees this week by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Senior forward Alivia Buxton rewrote the school record book this spring with a level of production over 20 matches that ranks her among the top scorers in state history.

Buxton compiled 66 goals on just 113 shots on goal, and added 18 assists plus 201 steals while being named Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year.

Her single-season goal total sits seventh all-time for Missouri high school girls soccer. She netted seven 14 hat tricks, including a career-high eight goals against Living Word Christian on April 30.

Buxton notched her third all-state selection with a potential fourth eliminated by the COVID-19 pandemic and sophomore season cancellation.

She finished with 115 career goals over 55 varsity contests, and will soon report to Mississippi State as a Division I SEC athlete.

Sophomore teammate Ava Penuel provided an important weapon with opposing defenses focused on containing Buxton, and landed an all-state Second Team spot.

Penuel amassed 21 goals with 16 assists, and scored three times against McCluer South-Berkeley to commence an eight-match scoring streak.

Gabbie McFadden, also a sophomore midfielder, sparked quick transitions and scoring chances after totaling 141 defensive steals, second-most for the Lady Blackcats.

McFadden chipped in eight goals with 11 assists, and received all-state Honorable Mention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0