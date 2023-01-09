Blackmon chasing goals with MAC

Farmington High School senior Cade Blackmon recently signed to play soccer and continue his education at Mineral Area College. Blackmon scored a team-high 11 goals and added five assists last season as the Knights finished 13-6 overall. He also netted 16 goals and four assists as a junior. Also seated, from left, are bother Jack Blackmon, mother Mandy Blackmon and father George Blackmon. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Doug Wade, Mineral Area head soccer coach Dan Martin, Mineral Area assistant coach Jamie Pickel and Farmington head soccer coach Addae Rique.