Blackmon, Houser hat tricks spur Farmington

Farmington answered just 28 seconds later as Brenner Gollaher sprang Hauser down the right sideline for his second goal of the match and a restored 3-1 lead.

Blackmon got his second on a through ball from A.J. Fontenot, and Parson joined the scoring column on another Fontenot assist with 13:12 remaining in the first half.

The Knights continued to increase a 5-1 halftime lead when Hauser buried a rebound in front. Blackmon posted his team-high sixth goal with a quick turn and strike from the left edge of the box.

Blackmon picked up an assist when his low crossing drive struck the body of Parson and redirected past Barlow after three excellent passes connected from midfield to create a designed short corner.

Schaupert capped the contest in the 60th minute with his fourth on a settled second ball. Farmington equaled its entire scoring output from four previous matches.

North County nearly struck within the first 30 seconds, but Gowen lunged to his right and tipped a shot away following a burst through the middle by senior Landon Proffer.