Blackmon, Houser hat tricks spur Farmington

FARMINGTON – The collective speed of the Farmington boys soccer team tormented the North County back line throughout a dominant hour of action on Tuesday evening.
The daunting task of slowing down the Knights only became tougher once the visitors began playing 10 men versus 11 due a red card in the 12th minute.
Charlie Hauser scored his first three goals of the season, fellow junior Cade Blackmon notched a hat trick of his own and Farmington exploded for a 9-1 victory.
Sophomore midfielder Reid Parson tallied twice, and Trevor Gowen made four saves for the win as the Knights outshot their nearest rivals 20-6 overall.
Farmington (3-2) used well-timed runs on stretch passes to create partial or clean breakaways against busy North County keeper Joey Barlow.
Freshman Logan Schaupert was impeded on a full sprint by last defender Dylan Forney with his squad already leading 2-0, resulting in an automatic disqualification by rule.
Although Blackmon misfired high and wide on the ensuing free kick from about 21 yards, his superb day was essentially just beginning to unfold.
Peyton Cheek netted the lone goal for North County (0-4) despite a man disadvantage on a sliding rebound after Gowen stopped the initial strike from Dreston Hoffman on a free kick in the 17th minute.
Farmington answered just 28 seconds later as Brenner Gollaher sprang Hauser down the right sideline for his second goal of the match and a restored 3-1 lead.
Blackmon got his second on a through ball from A.J. Fontenot, and Parson joined the scoring column on another Fontenot assist with 13:12 remaining in the first half.
The Knights continued to increase a 5-1 halftime lead when Hauser buried a rebound in front. Blackmon posted his team-high sixth goal with a quick turn and strike from the left edge of the box.
Blackmon picked up an assist when his low crossing drive struck the body of Parson and redirected past Barlow after three excellent passes connected from midfield to create a designed short corner.
Schaupert capped the contest in the 60th minute with his fourth on a settled second ball. Farmington equaled its entire scoring output from four previous matches.
North County nearly struck within the first 30 seconds, but Gowen lunged to his right and tipped a shot away following a burst through the middle by senior Landon Proffer.
Gowen delivered a more routine save while catching a 35-yard shot by Nate Peniston on a bounce near the midway juncture of the first half.