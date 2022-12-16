 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Branch signs with SBU soccer

Farmington High School senior Taylor Branch recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at NCAA Division II program Southwest Baptist University, located in Bolivar, Mo. Branch anchored the Farmington defense from a middle position, and contributed two goals and three assists last season. Also seated, from left, are stepfather Corey Hoehn, mother Amanda Parra and father Darrell Branch. Standing, from left, are brother Austin Branch, coach Jesse Boyer, sisters Autumn Flanders and Amelia Flanders, coach Andy Agers, Farmington head soccer coach Addae Rique, assistant coach Doug Wade and coach Bobby Schrag.

