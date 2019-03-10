Try 3 months for $3
Burrows To Bolster Jefferson Defense
Submitted Photo

Fredericktown High School senior Maddie Burrows recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Burrows registered 25 steals on defense during her sophomore season with the Lady Blackcats before missing last year with a knee injury. She was also a starter for the FHS tennis and basketball programs. Also seated (from left) are her brother Evan Burrows, mother Kathy Burrows and father Steve Burrows. Pictured standing (from left) are Fredericktown head soccer coach D.J. McFadden, Jefferson assistant coach Mark Hammond and head coach Brocklon Chatman, and FHS assistant coach Cory Carver.

