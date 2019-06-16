The leading scorers for the Fredericktown and North County girls soccer teams in a single season have been recognized by coaches among the elite players in the state.
Fredericktown freshman Alivia Buxton landed Class 2 Second Team honors last week, while North County sophomore Ella Gant received Class 3 Honorable Mention.
Buxton further powered the rising Lady Blackcats, who featured a strong senior nucleus and easily increased their previous top win total from 12 to 19.
The Fredericktown program claimed its first championship of any kind by topping Cape Central in the Hillsboro Invitational, but was placed in Class 2, District 1 with three ranked teams, including eventual repeat state champion Notre Dame.
Buxton used her speed in the open field and creativity in congested spaces to score a school-record 29 goals while totaling 16 assists and 116 defensive steals.
North County posted a 12-12 final mark as Class 3, District 1 runner-up, and was carried offensively by Gant, who earned her second consecutive all-state award.
The explosive midfielder piled up several hat tricks throughout the spring, and compiled 42 goals in all after netting a school-record 29 during their freshman campaign.
Abby Parson supplied 17 goals and Alayna Buxton added nine more plus 16 assists to join Alivia Buxton as Class 2 all-region selections for Fredericktown.
Five Lady Blackcats were chosen as all-district. Sophomore Arika Buxton scored 24 goals, and Mallory Mathes chipped in 11 goals with a team-high 20 assists.
The mostly young North County crew produced six all-district players. Juli Farr and Kayleigh Winch joined Gant on the First Team while Ashlyn Moore, Emily Veach and Jill Wruck obtained Honorable Mention.
