Buxton Joins MBU Soccer Program

Fredericktown High School senior Arika Buxton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo, where older sister Alayna currently plays. Buxton earned all-district honors two seasons ago after scoring 24 goals and helping the Lady Blackcats post a school-record 19 wins. Also seated are her parents Melina and Greg Buxton. Standing, from left, are Fredericktown athletic director Derrick Eaves and MBU women's head soccer coach Deno Merrick.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!