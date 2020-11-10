Buxton Joins MBU Soccer Program

Fredericktown High School senior Arika Buxton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo, where older sister Alayna currently plays. Buxton earned all-district honors two seasons ago after scoring 24 goals and helping the Lady Blackcats post a school-record 19 wins. Also seated are her parents Melina and Greg Buxton. Standing, from left, are Fredericktown athletic director Derrick Eaves and MBU women's head soccer coach Deno Merrick.