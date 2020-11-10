 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buxton Joins MBU Soccer Program
0 comments

Buxton Joins MBU Soccer Program

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buxton Joins MBU Soccer Program
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat-News

Fredericktown High School senior Arika Buxton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo, where older sister Alayna currently plays. Buxton earned all-district honors two seasons ago after scoring 24 goals and helping the Lady Blackcats post a school-record 19 wins. Also seated are her parents Melina and Greg Buxton. Standing, from left, are Fredericktown athletic director Derrick Eaves and MBU women's head soccer coach Deno Merrick.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News