Buxton powers Lady Cats to tourney title

O’FALLON, Mo. – Alivia Buxton broke her own school record for goals in a single match, and helped the Fredericktown girls claim their second tournament championship in soccer program history.

The all-state forward tallied eight times during her second contest on Saturday, and the Lady Blackcats beat the host squad 10-4 to win the Christian Eagles Invitational.

Gabbie McFadden and Ava Penuel also scored for Fredericktown (12-3-1), which captured the Hillsboro Tournament title in 2019 and added a new plaque with three victories in 24 hours.

Buxton finished the tournament with 15 goals, pushing her season total to 48 through 15 matches played. Her previous high mark for a single outing was six on two separate occasions.

Kyndal Dodd earned her 25th victory as keeper after breaking the previous team record of 23 earlier in the morning as the Lady Backcats topped Saxony Lutheran 5-1.

Buxton punched in four goals against the Crusaders, and now has 10 hat tricks this spring. The other goal belonged to Penuel, who netted her 12th of the season later in the day.

Fredericktown opened tournament play on Friday with a 13-0 rout of STEAM Academy, powered by three goals and five assists from Buxton.

Penuel also netted a hat trick plus two helpers, and Dodd produced five steals as a midfielder while equaling Lydia Mell with two goals each.

Callie Slinkard, Makayla Bowman and Ryleigh Gresham also scored for the Lady Blackcats. The contest was halted at the completion of the first half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0