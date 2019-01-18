Try 1 month for 99¢
Buxton Taking Kicks To Missouri Baptist
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Fredericktown High School senior Alayna Buxton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. Buxton registered 11 goals and 12 assists as a versatile all-district performer last spring, as the Lady Blackcats picked up a program record 12 wins. Also seated are her parents Greg and Melina Buxton. Standing are Fredericktown head soccer coach D.J. McFadden, Missouri Baptist women’s soccer head coach Deno Merrick and FHS assistant soccer coach Cory Carver.

