De Soto rattles Raiders with early scoring blitz

BONNE TERRE – Frustration was bound to boil over once the North County boys soccer team surrendered five first-half goals to visiting De Soto.

The Raiders generated no corner kicks, committed two crucial mistakes inside the box, and ultimately had three players booked for yellow cards.

Junior midfielder George Odquist secured a personal hat track by the 32nd minute on Wednesday, and the resurgent Dragons converted two penalty kicks during a dominant 6-1 victory.

Ethan Patterson, Wyatt Wolf and Blake Christian also scored, and keeper Hunter Guertzen stopped two of three shots faced as De Soto (7-7) notched its fourth consecutive win.

The result came with a painful price, however, as inadvertent contact removed both Nate Siebert and Liam Modorosic from the action about five minutes apart with bloody noses in the second half.

Dillon Forney netted a tying goal in the 18th minute for North County (3-12), but a breached back line watched the opposition deposit five of its first nine shots into the back of the net.

Odquist opened the scoring in unassisted fashion by intercepting a midfield pass and dribbling between three defenders before sliding his shot past isolated goalie Ethan Guggenberger.

The Raiders threatened to answer after Forney was tripped 22 yards from the cage on a dribble, but Dagan Martinez fired the direct free kick wide.

Senior Nate Peniston represented the most active presence for North County from start to finish, and created the next scoring chance by disrupting a clearing pass near the center logo.

He then settled and used one touch to elude trouble before sending a through ball down the middle to Forney, who tucked a left-footed strike on a full burst inside the opposite post for the equalizer.

A sliding tackle by Blake Reed prompted the strongest counter attack of the match for North County, but he misfired as the recipient of connecting passes by Joey Barlow, Martinez and Forney.

The remainder of the first half belonged to De Soto, and particularly Odquist, who drilled a 30-yard free kick off a friendly opposite post to regain the lead.

He circled in the offensive zone and received a return pass from Conner Kisner before calmly breaking past the defense for his third goal from a sharp angle to make it 3-1.

Guertzen robbed Forney on a subsequent diving save to his right in the 33rd minute after Peniston made a steal and powered through contact to deliver an excellent ball in stride.

North County would not challenge Guertzen again, producing just one errant shot in the second half as the De Soto defense sagged to protect its sizable advantage.

Two insurance tallies put the contest out of reach prior to intermission. Patterson buried his PK after Reed was whistled for a handball and shown yellow for arguing.

Less than two minutes later, Isaac Smith settled a short corner along the right side with plenty of room, and guided a stellar cross to Wolf for an equally nice redirection in front.

Guggenberger totaled five saves for the Raiders, and was only beaten after halftime on another penalty kick. Christian did the honors after being hauled down by defender Noah Stark in the 54th minute.

North County senior Daniel Allen drew a yellow card for an unnecessary shove while sticking up for a fallen teammate after a foul had already been called for a physical tackle.

Forney earned his for an audible rebuke of the lead referee. No foul was called on Jaxon Agers after he upended Forney on a continued run once a diagonal pass had been released with 11:15 left.

Siebert walked to the sideline with blood dripping after an upward kick for a bouncing ball by Ben LaBrot caught only his face. No card was issued.

Modorosic required attention from a medical trailer when a running head-to-head collision with Peniston opened a cut along the bridge of his nose.