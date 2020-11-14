District soccer honors include four Raiders

BONNE TERRE – The North County boys soccer team captured its sixth district championship in seven years earlier this month.
The Raiders edged Hillsboro 2-1 in the final on home turf, and finished an abbreviated schedule with an 11-7-2 overall record.
Coaches within Class 3, District 2 released their postseason honors on Thursday, and four North County seniors appear among the 11 recognized.
Brandt Vickers totaled nine goals and six assists while Landon Kater added eight goals for the Raiders. They are joined on the list by midfielder Bryan Basinger and back line anchor Drew Forney.
North County opened the season on a six-match unbeaten streak that included four consecutive wins followed a pair of tournament draws.
Hillsboro was represented by leading scorer Colton Leonard and fellow all-district players Evan Glaze and Surgio Cruz.
The remaining selections are Alec Bell and Jack Uskiwich of Festus and Sean McKee and Chase Reichmuth of De Soto.
