FARMINGTON – Three players who helped the Farmington boys soccer team reach the Class 3 state quarterfinal playoff round have earned elite designation.
The Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association recently released its all-state honors, and star senior forward Bryce Sancegraw headlines the Class 3 First Team with his fourth overall selection.
Sancegraw totaled 40 goals and 16 assists this season for the Knights, who finished 17-4 overall and captured the second district championship in program history.
A constant threat to score with an elusive dribble or pinpoint strike, Sancegraw finished his high school career with 152 goals, ranking third on the all-time MSHSAA list.
The reigning region Player of the Year netted seven hat tricks in 21 matches during the fall, including a couple of five-goal performances against Saxony Lutheran and district rival Sikeston.
Some of the most memorable plays for Farmington over the last four years have also included a well-timed and accurate touch from Tristan Stotler to Sancegraw.
Stotler, who has verbally committed to Division I program Drake, likewise landed a First Team all-state nod after compiling 16 goals and 24 assists.
He produced three tallies during a dominant district final victory over Cape Central, and scored four times against Hillsboro in early October.
Max Reid anchored a Farmington back line that posted six shutouts, and added four goals. He was chosen for the Class 3 Second Team.
North County senior defender David Banales nabbed Class 3 Honorable Mention.
Chloe Propst received Class 1 Honorable Mention at midfielder for St. Paul Lutheran, which does not have a girls program this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.