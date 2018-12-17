Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON – Three players who helped the Farmington boys soccer team reach the Class 3 state quarterfinal playoff round have earned elite designation.

The Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association recently released its all-state honors, and star senior forward Bryce Sancegraw headlines the Class 3 First Team with his fourth overall selection.

Sancegraw totaled 40 goals and 16 assists this season for the Knights, who finished 17-4 overall and captured the second district championship in program history.

A constant threat to score with an elusive dribble or pinpoint strike, Sancegraw finished his high school career with 152 goals, ranking third on the all-time MSHSAA list.

The reigning region Player of the Year netted seven hat tricks in 21 matches during the fall, including a couple of five-goal performances against Saxony Lutheran and district rival Sikeston.

Some of the most memorable plays for Farmington over the last four years have also included a well-timed and accurate touch from Tristan Stotler to Sancegraw.

Stotler, who has verbally committed to Division I program Drake, likewise landed a First Team all-state nod after compiling 16 goals and 24 assists.

He produced three tallies during a dominant district final victory over Cape Central, and scored four times against Hillsboro in early October.

Max Reid anchored a Farmington back line that posted six shutouts, and added four goals. He was chosen for the Class 3 Second Team.

North County senior defender David Banales nabbed Class 3 Honorable Mention.

Chloe Propst received Class 1 Honorable Mention at midfielder for St. Paul Lutheran, which does not have a girls program this season.

