Farr takes soccer skill to Stephens
  • Updated
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Juli Farr recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education next season at NAIA program Stephens College, located in Columbia, Mo. Farr is a three-sport athlete for the Lady Raiders, helping the tennis and basketball teams capture district titles within the past year. She has twice earned all-MAAA tennis honors along with First Team all-region soccer distinction. Also seated, from left, are her father Bill Farr, mother Tracy Farr and brother Billy Farr. Standing are North County assistant tennis coach Courtney Stufflebean and head soccer coach Robert O’Keefe.

