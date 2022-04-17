Fox surrounds Lady Cats to dominate title match

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Fredericktown girls soccer team faced a steep defensive assignment against the firepower and pressure of Class 4 opponent Fox on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman keeper Amelia Miller made two promising saves on early shots from near the edge of the box, but the wide disparity of possession time eventually caught up to the Lady Blackcats.

Junior forwards Aubrey Andrews and Ella Robinson each netted hat tricks, and the Warriors amassed 32 shots during an 8-1 victory to capture the Hillsboro Tournament championship.

Lexi Kettler and Kylee Bearden also scored, and Natalie Miller had two assists as Fox (10-2) produced all eight corner kicks attempted.

All-state senior Alivia Buxton picked up a dazzling unassisted goal late in the first half for Fredericktown (6-2-1), which last won the event three years ago when she was a freshman.

The Lady Cats generated just three shots overall, as Fox repeatedly disrupted passes in the middle third of the pitch while still marking Buxton with multiple defenders.

Miller withstood the initial barrage from the Warriors. Callie Slinkard and fellow senior Kyndal Dodd, who started along the back line, helped their goalie by blocking other shots in front.

Lydia Mell also fended off a dangerous run without fouling before Fox broke through. Robinson cut toward the middle following a failed clearing try, and buried a 25-yard strike in the 18th minute.

Andrews made an excellent move to split two defenders, then got one step on the next and made it 2-0 as Fox marched toward their fourth victory in five days and eighth consecutive overall.

Miller and Kettler nearly connected moments later on a cross, but soon added to the lead when a rising left-side shot from Kettler slightly redirected off Dodd and beat Miller.

Buxton answered in the 38th minute with her 10th goal of the tournament after Slinkard hustled to coax a rare rushed pass from the sideline.

After intercepting at the midfield logo, Buxton turned on the speed to leave two nearby opponents behind, then used a nifty touch to spin the last one in retreat for a finish inside the left post.

Buxton increased her own school record with the 67th goal in her third varsity season. The 2020 campaign was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown of all spring sports in Missouri.

Robinson countered Buxton just 69 seconds later off a diagonal feed by Kettler, and Fox safely carried a 4-1 halftime after Andrews hit the post just before time expired.

Fredericktown reached the final by winning its group by goal differential. After playing to a scoreless draw against Perryville, the Lady Blackcats topped St. Clair 6-3 and Rosati-Kain 5-0.

Fox yielded no chances near the box behind steady work from middle back Bearden along with Abby Rotan and Angelia Friedman on the edges.

Fredericktown executed a solid look on the second half kickoff. Ryleigh Gresham made a run down the left side before pulling back to find Ava Penuel about 35 yards out.

Penuel, who headed a couple of corner kicks out of trouble late in the match, ripped a solid drive with her left foot that Fox keeper Elizabeth Arnold stopped with a dive toward the far post for her lone save.

Buxton was knocked down by Bearden for a surprising common foul after exploding down the left side, and the ensuing free kick sailed wide.

Dodd missed about 20 minutes of action after intermission for treatment before returning, and the remainder of the match belonged to Fox.

Andrews worked around Slinkard in the box for her second of the contest, and Robinson netted her third less than two minutes later on a clean shot from 25 yards.

Buxton finished the match in the back of the formation with the outcome certain, and Fox capped the scoring on long-range strikes from Bearden and Andrews just 39 seconds apart.

Sophomore midfielder Gabbie McFadden, who scored on Friday for Fredericktown in the group clincher, joined Penuel and Buxton with all-tournament honors.

