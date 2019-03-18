BONNE TERRE – A number of senior girls on the Fredericktown soccer roster have already finalized their plans to continue playing the same sport at the collegiate level.
Leave it to an exciting freshman to steal the opening act of a season filled with potential following last year's school record 12-win campaign.
Alivia Buxton netted her first three varsity goals on Monday, including a pivotal one during the initial sequence of the second half in response to an effective offside trap.
The Lady Blackcats outshot North County 17-5 overall, and debuted with a 4-0 victory as Kyndal Dodd – another freshman – protected the cage for her first shutout.
Abby Parson provided two assists for Fredericktown (1-0) while drawing a key defensive assignment around the midfield against all-state attacker Ella Gant.
North County (1-1) hoped to build further momentum following a 7-0 opening rout of Valley Park on Friday, but faced waves of pressure from the outset.
Junior keeper Brianna Morgan made three of her nine saves within the first four minutes, smothering a pair of low strikes by Arika Buxton and Mallory Mathes.
Fredericktown was called 12 times for offside runs – nine of those prior to halftime – but eventually broke on top in the 19th minute.
Moments after North County could not threaten on a 30-yard free kick, Parson found enough space to settle in the middle before sliding the ball to Alivia Buxton in close proximity.
Buxton took her time and lofted a chip between a leaping Morgan and the crossbar from just outside of 25 yards for a 1-0 lead.
Alayna Buxton had a relatively clean scoring look from about 30 yards before the half ended, but rolled her shot just wide of the right post.
North County occasionally looked to create scoring chances from the edge with Gant drawing so much attention, and would earn back-to-back corner kicks during the 37th minute.
Juli Farr sent the ball on target toward teammate Kayleigh Winch for a header on the doorstep, but the redirection sailed just past the upper corner.
Fredericktown almost doubled the margin with a few seconds remaining before intermission. Kayleigh Slinkard got her outstretch foot on a loose ball, but defender Emily Veach hustled back to clear near the line.
Alivia Buxton needed only 37 seconds to convert once the action resumed. She met a long pass from Arika Buxton on a well-timed run before faking the keeper for an open finish.
Gant tallied four times in her previous match, but was limited to one twisting shot that would not stay down after the Lady Blackcats had failed to clear.
She made an excellent run to leave a pair of defenders behind later on, but offside was detected as her pass was released to a streaking Emma Becker down the left side.
Dodd twice ranged outside the box in full stride to clear possible trouble in the second half, and otherwise made two solid stops about 90 seconds apart.
North County sophomore Ashlyn Moore showed her leg strength on a tricky drive from nearly 50 yards out that Dodd handled. A subsequent close-range shot from Becker was also denied.
With the addition of Dodd to the lineup, former starting goalie Marissa Hale shifted right to form an all-senior back line with Maddie Burrows, Kylee Bastie and Mackenzie Phillips.
Bastie capped the scoring just as the final horn sounded by the rebound in as Alayna Buxton took the lone Fredericktown corner of the match.
Alivia Buxton had made it 3-0 in the 71st minute, completing her hat trick after tracking down a diagonal feed from Parson on a counter.
