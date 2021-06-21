 Skip to main content
Gant, Buxton named all-state again
Gant, Buxton named all-state again

Ella Gant was responsible for winning possession and sparking counter attacks this past season while utilized as a midfielder by the North County girls soccer team.

She was also the most dangerous striker throughout a decorated varsity career, and clearly established herself as the Lady Raiders’ all-time leading scorer.

Gant compiled 106 goals over three seasons – her junior campaign canceled due to COVID-19 – and recently became an all-state, all-region and all-district performer for the third time.

The MHSSCA selected Gant to its Class 2 all-state First Team following a 32-goal senior effort. She has signed to play soccer this fall for Mineral Area College.

North County finished 14-8 overall as a district finalist.

Fredericktown junior Alivia Buxton earned her second Class 2 all-state accolade as a midfielder, making the Second Team after doing likewise as a freshman.

Buxton opened the season with an explosive six-goal performance in a victory over De Soto.

