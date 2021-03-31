Gant nets go-ahead goal; Lady Raiders top St. Clair

BONNE TERRE – Ella Gant dribbled past two defenders on a promising run down the middle, and was perhaps one touch away from having a 1-on-1 encounter with the keeper.
But whistles suddenly blew the play dead as about 20 yards away, players rushed in to break up a skirmish between St. Clair senior Emma Smith and North County junior Savannah Hasemeier.
Tensions simmered even after both involved players were disqualified, but the animosity eventually yielded to an entertaining closing stretch of soccer action on Tuesday.
Gant would convert a subsequent go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute, and the Lady Raiders survived a frenetic finish to secure a 3-2 home victory.
Freshman Kim Gerhard and junior Maddie Mathes scored on set pieces in the first half for North County (3-1), which never trailed despite surrendering 11 corner kicks to the Bulldogs.
St. Clair (1-3) unofficially outshot the Lady Raiders 13-10 for the match, and offered three solid threats while seeking another equalizer within the last 12 minutes.
Gerhard hustled back to disrupt a nice right-side run by Kaitlyn Janson, and earlier blocked a dangerous rolling shot before it could reach winning goalie Paige Clark.
North County caught a massive break in the 68th minute after being unable to initially clear. Kennedy Travis had a clean look from about 20 yards out, but rattled her rising drive off the crossbar.
Gant showed her all-state skill as a defender from there, making two key steals near midfield as the Bulldogs struggled to develop another organized possession or rush.
St. Clair began the second half with a couple of excellent counter efforts on long diagonal balls. Clark kept the score at 2-2, however, with her best save by cutting down the shooting angle for Autumn Morgan.
Gant fired wide right from 15 yards while camped directly in front of keeper Joey Jesionowski, but eventually cashed in after referees spent time sorting out the melee aftermath.
Some North County fans earlier howled at officials while accusing another St. Clair player of throwing a punch, and the drama soon peaked with Hasemeier and Smith grappling on the turf.
A foul was called on freshman Kadence Gardner once action resumed for throwing down Lady Raiders senior Emily Veach, and St. Clair midfielder Kynzi Humphrey was issued a yellow card less than a minute later for shoving Emma Gaugel out of bounds near the bench.
North County managed to remain calm, and regained the lead for good when senior Maddi Oder settled and floated an accurate chip that Gant gently redirected on the run.
Jesionowski prevented an insurance marker with about 14 minutes left by catching a strong 40-yard free kick by Oder.
Gerhand opened the scoring in the seventh minute by getting just enough of a well-placed corner kick from Juli Farr to deflect if off the keeper’s left hand and over the goal line.
St. Clair answered just 69 seconds later. Izzy Tiepelman received a diagonal pass from Makayla Johnson with room to operate, and utilized one lateral touch past Clark for the easy finish.
Mathes gave the Lady Raiders a 2-1 advantage in the 18th minute after a sideline throw was volleyed three times and found her foot about 25 yards away. Gaugel picked up the assist.
Tiepelman assisted on a pretty tying goal for the Bulldogs in the 22nd, as Janson leaped to meet her bending corner in the air for a scoring header.
Clark made four saves for North County.