Gant nets go-ahead goal; Lady Raiders top St. Clair

North County caught a massive break in the 68th minute after being unable to initially clear. Kennedy Travis had a clean look from about 20 yards out, but rattled her rising drive off the crossbar.

Gant showed her all-state skill as a defender from there, making two key steals near midfield as the Bulldogs struggled to develop another organized possession or rush.

St. Clair began the second half with a couple of excellent counter efforts on long diagonal balls. Clark kept the score at 2-2, however, with her best save by cutting down the shooting angle for Autumn Morgan.

Gant fired wide right from 15 yards while camped directly in front of keeper Joey Jesionowski, but eventually cashed in after referees spent time sorting out the melee aftermath.

Some North County fans earlier howled at officials while accusing another St. Clair player of throwing a punch, and the drama soon peaked with Hasemeier and Smith grappling on the turf.