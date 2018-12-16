Try 1 month for 99¢
Gerstenberger Brings Kick To McKendree
Submitted Photo

Farmington High School senior Cole Gerstenberger recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue his education at McKendree University, a NCAA Division II program located in Lebanon, Ill. Gerstenberger totaled 24 goals, including five game winners, and 17 assists while being selected First Team all-district for the Knights last season. He helped Farmington finish 17-4 overall while reaching the Class 3 state quarterfinals for the second time in program history. Also seated are his father Jerry Gerstenberger and mother Jeanne Gerstenberger. Standing is Farmington head soccer coach Addae Rique.

