Goalkeeper Hale Lands With JeffCo
Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Fredericktown High School senior Marissa Hale recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play soccer at NJCAA program Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Hale starred as goalkeeper while helping the Lady Blackcats achieve a 12-8 record last season – the highest winning percentage in school history. She also plays volleyball and basketball at Fredericktown. Seated are her father Brandon Hale and mother Tara Hale. Standing, from left, are Fredericktown Head Soccer Coach D.J. McFadden, Jefferson College Head Coach Brocklon Chatman and Assistant Coach Mark Hammond, and FHS Assistant Coach Cory Carver.

