Kinkead seals deal with MAC soccer

Fredericktown High School senior Loren Kinkead signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday to continue her soccer and scholastic careers at Mineral Area College this fall. Loren is seated with her parents Gwen Hughes and Sam Kinkead. Standing, from left, are FHS girls soccer coach D.J. McFadden, MAC soccer coach Dan Martin, grandmother Sandy Moyers, sister Layni Kinkead, MAC assistant coach Jamie Pickel, and FHS assistant girls coach Jamie McCoy.