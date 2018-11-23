The Farmington boys soccer team reached the Class 3 state quarterfinal round for the second time ever, and Fredericktown posted its best record in program history this fall.
Both squads were recently honored with three all-region selections from their respective classes by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association.
The Knights (17-3) picked up their second district title in four years behind a strong senior class that includes all-region players Bryce Sancegraw, Tristan Stotler and Max Reid.
Sancegraw compiled 40 goals plus 16 assists, and was named region Player of the Year. His 152 career goals rank third all-time among Missouri high school players.
Stotler, who announced a verbal commitment to Division I Drake University earlier this week, worked alongside Sancegraw to collect 16 goals and a team-high 24 assists.
Reid anchored a defense that posted six shutouts for Farmington, and chipped in four goals.
North County senior defender David Banales also earned a Class 3 all-region spot.
Fredericktown improved to 6-7-3 overall with a promising future still ahead. Three underclassmen are among the local Class 2 all-region picks.
Sophomore Nate Miller paced the Blackcats with 45 shots, and scored eight goals. He was recognized along with fellow defender Jed Dewey, who notched two goals with 48 steals.
Sophomore midfielder Ruben Benitez produced 58 steals to lead Fredericktown, and provided four goals with three assists.
St. Paul Lutheran picked up all-region nods in Class 1 for senior midfielder and three-sport athlete Chloe Propst and freshman Aden Nations.
