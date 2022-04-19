Knights finish Sikeston with flurry of late goals

FARMINGTON – A calculated risk worked out nicely for Farmington girls soccer coach Addae Rique on Monday as his team successfully protected a one-goal advantage.

Key starters Skylar Sweeney, Credence Roberts and Emma Collins returned to action from a short rest with 11 minutes remaining, just as Sikeston sought to begin a collective push forward.

Roberts and Sweeney scored 54 seconds apart following aggressive attacks from the middle, and the Knights secured a 4-0 home victory.

Elizabeth Varhalla kicked in a rebound during the 78th minute for insurance, and sophomore keeper Jayden Tucker was excellent in the shutout with seven saves.

Farmington (4-4) unofficially outshot the Bulldogs 20-10 despite facing a shifting wind throughout most of the relatively polite contest. Only three fouls were called between the teams.

Sikeston (4-9) nearly produced an equalizer off a failed clearance early in the second half, but a curving drive by Kylie Lossing from the edge of the box clipped the left post and bounced away.

Knights middle back Taylor Branch shined defensively on several occasions while neutralizing the speed of forward Kelsie Anderson in front of Tucker.

Branch blocked a dangerous cross in retreat on one touch that became an accurate pass to Collins, and earlier shielded Anderson toward the end line before dribbling out with a clean steal.

Tucker made her biggest stop in the 30th minute, denying Anderson – who narrowly missed over the bar in the first 45 seconds – on a breakaway to keep the match scoreless.

Farmington produced several quality chances in the first half, and finally converted as Roberts feathered the ball past two nearby defenders toward Sweeney, who finished her right-side run.

Sikeston goalie Hailey Presley was tested often, and delivered nine saves to help the Bulldogs stay within contention as the Knights executed several crisp passing plays in the offensive third.

Collins, who began the match on a wing before switching to the back line, had a rolling drive from the left side smothered by Presley less than three minutes in.

Sweeney displayed solid footwork in traffic before a second pass by Raylin LaCava found senior Alyssa Koppeis, whose 21-yard chip rang the crossbar in the 17th minute.

Presley turned another Sweeney shot aside before surrendering the initial goal, and Farmington nearly made it 2-0 before halftime as Roberts fired high off a well-timed return pass.

The Knights generated their first corner kick about 10 minutes into the second half. Roberts sparked a transition as Jocelyn Grimes and Kiera Hayes worked ahead from the right side.

Sikeston defender Zoe Robison made a nifty steal as opposing players Rielle LaCava and Jade Curtis tried to connect on a feed into the box.

But the pivotal push by Roberts and Sweeney soon sealed the outcome, as a wild scramble in front resulted in the second tally.

Presley stopped an initial 20-yard shot by Roberts, and stood holding her face following a second save in a collision with Sweeney on the rebound.

Sikeston frantically tried to clear, but Roberts blocked that attempt, settled and ripped the next ball past Presley with 9 minutes, 18 seconds remaining on the clock.

Before the Bulldogs could regroup, Roberts assisted Sweeney for a second time on a diagonal pass that remained onside and made it 3-0.

Varhalla scored near a vacated back post after Reese Tiefenauer worked in from the opposite edge and drew a crowd of defenders.

Tucker handled a heavy 30-yard shot by Karris Allen in the closing seconds to secure the clean sheet. All four Farmington victories this season have come via shutout.

Allen, a future Division I basketball player at Western Kentucky, prevented a Farmington likely goal by blocking a corner kick just in front of the line in the second half.

She was also the second most dangerous offensive threat for Sikeston, alongside Anderson, and beat two defenders on a strong run before Branch arrived to seize possession.

