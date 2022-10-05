Knights pass better after break to blank Hillsboro

FARMINGTON – After having his dangerous shot blocked in traffic during the early stages of the second half on Tuesday night, Brenner Gollaher gave himself plenty of space to unleash the next one.

Gollaher, one of 10 Farmington boys soccer seniors honored before kickoff, stepped into a 31-yard kick destined for the upper right corner after trailing a pass from leading scorer and captain Cade Blackmon.

His second goal of the match provided some crucial breathing room, and the Knights downed Hillsboro 4-0 for fifth shutout in 10 matches this season.

Logan Kiepe scored on a brilliant strike of his own less than three minutes after Gollaher established a 2-0 cushion, and Blackmon tacked on another goal for insurance in the closing moments.

Farmington (7-3) generated a 22-9 advantage in total shots, and sophomore keeper Logan Schaupert made seven saves to preserve the clean sheet.

Nick Marchetti worked in from a tough angle near the end line on the last scoring chance for the visiting Hawks, but Schaupert hugged the near post to catch the low drive.

Hillsboro (8-7) lost senior defender Christian Groner to twin yellow cards – the second for arguing as he walked to the sideline – after being called for taking down Knights midfielder Reid Parson in the 35th minute.

Through the first 27 minutes, the only two shots on goal had been attempted from beyond 40 yards. The pivotal foul occurred as Parson and Groner chased a long pass into the box.

Gollaher was stopped by keeper Gabe Perry on the ensuing penalty kick, but easily tapped home the direct rebound before anyone else could converge for a 1-0 lead.

The Hawks had the potential first goal negated moments earlier by a foul for pushing off as a corner kick was redirected perfectly on a header.

Andrew Gates created that chance with a counter run down the left side after Farmington was unable to convert on a volley from Gollaher toward Brandon Schaupert.

The offensive creativity began to expand after halftime with Farmington gaining firmer control in time of possession past midfield. Perry denied a couple of sharp one-touch strikes by Blackmon.

Blackmon fired high after Schaupert and Kiepe executed a give-and-go return pass from the corner, and right back Stephen Jent elevated a glorious chance from about 14 yards after crashing forward.

But the Knights celebrated again as Gollaher connected with about 25 minutes remaining, and sustained pressure in the offensive third to finish the contest with six corner kicks.

Perry made nine saves overall, but was beaten on a dazzling sequence of moves by Kiepe after teammate Nick McAllister won possession on his side of midfield and gained speed on a strong left-side dribble.

Kiepe received a pass, beat one defender moving left, then cut sharply right and slotted a skipping shot just inches inside the right post from 20 yards in the 58th minute.

Hunter Hastings chipped over the cage when Kiepe made an explosive move from the right side to set him up in front, but Farmington soon increased its 3-0 advantage.

Strong work to maintain possession by McAllister from the far corner resulted in his second assist, as Blackmon settled and touched past an approaching defender to patiently bury a shot from the edge of the box.

The Knights picked up their fifth victory over their last six contests, bouncing back from a 2-0 setback last Thursday at Webster Groves.

Logan Schaupert clearly saw and handled a free kick from Carson Leonard around a two-man wall in the 67th minute. Farmington junior Ian Sales was shown yellow for a tackle from behind on Marchetti.