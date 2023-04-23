FARMINGTON – After having multiple scoring chances denied at the conclusion of long sideline runs, Farmington soccer freshman Jocelyn Dennis decided to try the middle.

Dennis stayed onside as senior Skylar Sweeney delivered an excellent through ball from midfield, and finished the play in the 61st minute to lift the Knights past North County 1-0 on Friday.

Junior keeper Jayden Tucker made four saves for the shutout, and covered a loose carom as the visiting Lady Raiders mounted one last flurry with time wearing thin.

Farmington (4-6) posted an unofficial 20-4 advantage in shots with heavy emphasis on attacking from the edges where more space was available.

North County (1-10) offered solid resistance in between as captain Kim Gerhard and freshman midfielder Alli Scott drew the primary defensive assignments in marking Taylor Branch and Sweeney.

Freshman keeper Haley Hasemeier also provided nine solid saves. She cut down the angle on a wide shot as Braylee Nichol darted in from the left side, then caught a bouncing 30-yard drive by Branch.

But the Knights eventually cashed in moments later. Sweeney won possession and immediately looked to spring Dennis straight ahead before the opposing center backs could regroup.

Farmington almost found another score when Sweeney sent a header just over the crossbar of a corner kick from Claire Callahan with 15 minutes remaining.

Zoey Cheek hustled back to disrupt an ensuing run after Dennis intercepted a soft goal kick, and Knights junior Emily Bauer fired past the left post after Branch dribbled and drew a crowd on a move to her right.

North County rarely tested Tucker throughout most of the contest, but generated marginal threats off two corner kicks. Hailey Dolan created the second such opportunity with a determined right-side run.

Tucker smothered a free kick into the box with less than 90 seconds to play, and was helped when Branch calmly stopped, settled and cleared a dangerous 25-yarder from Scott.

The Knights otherwise dominated the possession time and number of scoring opportunities while honoring seniors Sweeney, Branch and Gracie Bone.

Sweeney patiently found room for a shot that Hasemeier handled in the seventh minute, and Branch ripped a 22-yard second shot that was snared after Scott had blocked the previous kick.

Dennis nearly capitalized on multiple occasions in the first half when Branch led her down the right side. Jocelyn Grimes also worked her way open for a similar look before halftime.

North County developed a solid counter off a return pass from Dolan to Scott that Tucker slid to break up in the 24th minute.

Dolan was targeted on two subsequent passes toward the left sideline, but defenders Kate Reid and Callahan were in position to steal and clear.

Hasemeier stopped a 25-yard shot by Sweeney off a chip to the middle from Bone in the 58th minute, and earlier caught a break when Bone deflected a touch wide on a run into the box.

Branch, a Division II signed with SW Baptist, covered her face in frustration after missing from long range with the match still locked in a scoreless tie.