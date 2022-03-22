Lady Cats net two quick goals, top North County

BONNE TERRE – The Fredericktown girls soccer team welcomed a new keeper, and proved quite resourceful without its star player available on Monday afternoon.

Forward Ava Penuel netted two goals, sophomore classmate Gabbie McFadden provided two assists, and the Lady Blackcats topped host North County 3-1.

Senior Kyndal Dodd moved into a prominent attacking role, and scored 51 seconds apart with Penuel to help Fredericktown (1-0) take control in the second half.

Both teams produced 10 shots in their season opener, and the visitors prevailed without all-state threat Alivia Buxton, who served a one-game suspension for a red card in last year’s district tournament.

Freshman Amelia Miller made two saves on three chances, and bolstered the offense with an alert play while earning her first varsity win and assist at goalie.

North County (0-1) produced four corner kicks, compared to three by its opponent, and struck first after an initial long shot failed to get through in the 20th minute.

Junior midfielder Chloe Lanz settled the second ball, and lofted a perfect 34-yard chip that just avoided the outstretched hand of a leaping Miller beneath the crossbar for an unassisted goal.

The Lady Raiders had an early edge in possession to earn other scoring chances well outside the box, but a couple of rolling shots from senior Maddie Mathes narrowly missed the right post.

Fredericktown defender Lydia Mell blocked a corner kick and protected the right post alongside Miller to keep the margin the margin at 1-0.

McFadden had a team-high seven steals, and helped create the equalizer with about eight minutes left until halftime on a sharp stretch pass.

Penuel received the ball on a strong run down the middle, and fended off tight pressure from defender Kim Gerhard to send a left-footed kick past diving keeper Savannah Hasemeier.

Hasemeier, who played along the midfield and back line last season, made three saves in the loss. She easily handled a glancing header by Penuel in the closing seconds of the half.

Seniors Addison Reed and Hailey Harmon were able to earn multiple hustling possession wins for the Lady Raiders, who replaced several graduated starters including career scoring leader Ella Gant.

Dodd limped off the field after getting tangled with an opposing player before intermission, as no foul was whistled, but made an effective return for the Lady Blackcats.

She settled a diagonal pass from McFadden along the left side, then cut toward the middle and landed her 20-yard kick for the go-ahead goal in the 60th minute.

Penuel added her second of the match moments later on a streaking run that surprised the North County defense after Miller emerged from her cage to send a long skipping pass through midfield.

The Lady Raiders generated two potential chances to draw closer, but Grace Lewis disrupted the first after Kristine Pezold operated from the right side.

Callie Slinkard, who totaled five steals and took all three Fredericktown corners, blocked a 30-yard drive from Mathes with 3:15 remaining.

Buxton, who has already signed with Division I program Mississippi State, is prepared to make her senior debut against Seckman on Thursday.

