Lunsford lands with Culver-Stockton

Lunsford scores with Culver-Stockton
Alan Kopitsky,

Fredericktown High School senior Triston Lunsford recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue his education at NAIA program Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Mo. Also seated are his parents Lacey Lunsford and Lindell Lunsford. Standing, from left, are sister Juliana Lunsford, aunt Lisa Hamel, grandmother Kathryn Hamel, grandmother Mary Lynch, girlfriend Keira Francis and Fredericktown soccer coach Leo Sikes.

