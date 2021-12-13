MAC soccer has another Slinkard

Fredericktown High School senior Callie Slinkard recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Slinkard produced 31 steals last season as a midfielder and defender for the Lady Blackcats. Also seated are her parents Jessica and David Slinkard. Standing, from left, are Fredericktown assistant coach Jamie McCoy, sister and current Mineral Area player Kayleigh Slinkard, Mineral Area head soccer coach Dan Martin and Fredericktown head soccer coach D.J. McFadden.