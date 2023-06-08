Fredericktown struggled to produce many victories against a tough schedule in a 6-15-3 season with a noticeably younger roster.

But the presence of junior Gabbie McFadden in the middle of the field was a positive aspect in helping the Lady Blackcats mount counter attacks.

The junior collected 192 steals, three goals and five assists over 22 matches, and was recently selected again to the Class 2 all-region team.

Freshman Lauren Hale joined McFadden as all-district honorees after splitting time between goalkeeper and forward positions. Hale netted eight goals this spring.