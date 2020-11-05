North County holds on for district soccer title

Hawks offensive star Colton Leonard buried a low strike on a sudden run toward the right post, but his potential opening tally was negated by an offside call.

North County produced its first scoring chance on an entry ball from Brandt Vickers that Proffer guided wide on a header about four minutes in.

But Proffer would continue to cause problems for Hillsboro throughout the match, whether drawing fouls on the edges or requiring multiple players to mark him in the middle.

“The one thing I can’t answer as a soccer coach is how Landon wins so many head balls,” O’Keefe said. “He’s the tiniest guy out there, and we joke on the bench that it’s like he has a magnet and the ball just finds him. That shows how much heart he has. He anticipates well and goes for everything.”

Basinger unleashed a strong sideline throw to Daniel Black, whose subtle pass narrowly missed Vickers cutting along the back post.

But a crucial turnover would ultimately cost the Hawks. Landon Kater intercepted and immediately found Proffer for a lethal counter down the middle and 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.