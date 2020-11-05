North County holds on for district soccer title

BONNE TERRE – Landon Proffer was willing to pay the price for drawing the constant attention of larger defenders in and around the box.
The hustling junior scored twice on Wednesday night as the North County boys soccer team captured its sixth district championship in seven years.
The Raiders weathered a furious rally by Hillsboro during the increasingly physical second half, and prevailed 2-1 in a Class 3, District 2 championship final played under mild fall conditions.
Senior captain Bryan Basinger added an assist, and handled an integral role for a defense that recovered nicely from a more muddled showing in the semifinal round.
North County (11-6-2) produced 17 shots overall and eight on goal while advancing to host Notre Dame (13-1) in the Class 3 state sectional round on Saturday.
“In a year that has been weird for all sports, the composure they kept through the adversity of giving up that one goal with 15 minutes left was huge,” North County head coach Robert O’Keefe said. “I’m just glad they got to have a season and win the district title.”
The Raiders officially held Hillsboro (6-14) without a shot through the first 32 minutes while benefiting from a favorable break early on.
Hawks offensive star Colton Leonard buried a low strike on a sudden run toward the right post, but his potential opening tally was negated by an offside call.
North County produced its first scoring chance on an entry ball from Brandt Vickers that Proffer guided wide on a header about four minutes in.
But Proffer would continue to cause problems for Hillsboro throughout the match, whether drawing fouls on the edges or requiring multiple players to mark him in the middle.
“The one thing I can’t answer as a soccer coach is how Landon wins so many head balls,” O’Keefe said. “He’s the tiniest guy out there, and we joke on the bench that it’s like he has a magnet and the ball just finds him. That shows how much heart he has. He anticipates well and goes for everything.”
Basinger unleashed a strong sideline throw to Daniel Black, whose subtle pass narrowly missed Vickers cutting along the back post.
But a crucial turnover would ultimately cost the Hawks. Landon Kater intercepted and immediately found Proffer for a lethal counter down the middle and 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.
Strong work from Kater and Vickers created a few more threats in the first half, and Basinger was equally effective at filling alleys to stop possible stretch passes in transition.
The correct spacing and aggressive pursuit helped the Raiders control possession in the positive end while affording senior keeper Shelby Lee a relatively quiet night.
Lee made his first of three saves with about seven minutes left in the first half, catching a 20-yard attempt on the run from Werner Finder.
Proffer nearly extended the North County advantage moments earlier, but Christian Groner made a sliding tackle from behind that was ruled clean and slightly altered the momentum.
Ethan Forney cleared a corner kick away before intermission, and added another prominent break-up in mid-air near the conclusion of the match.
O’Keefe implored his squad to attack early out of halftime, and Proffer immediately drew a foul mere feet outside of the box. Black missed high on the ensuing free kick from 19 yards.
Hawks keeper A.J. Krasensky was in position to handle a solid redirection off a long Forney free kick three minutes later, and also slid to smother another ball with Kater bearing down.
Although no cards were issued, officials stopped the clock a few times to speak directly to players and quell tension as the pushing, bumping and grabbing escalated in the second half.
Vickers coaxed a whistle that Hillsboro argued during the 52nd minute, and the Raiders cashed in as Proffer dived for the sinking free kick by Basinger and headed it home for a 2-0 cushion.
Proffer missed wide on two marginal chances for a hat trick, and the Hawks soon fought back, sensing the obvious urgency of a season slipping away.
After North County shanked two clearing tries, Leonard gathered the ball and clanged the near post on an explosive burst, but Finder easily tapped the uncontested rebound to make it 2-1 in the 63rd minute.
“The first 15 or 20 minutes of the second half were great,” O’Keefe said. “I was really disappointed in the goal, because they didn’t have many chances. We made one pretty big mistake and it cost us. It made the rest of the match a little more interesting.”
Kater shifted back from there to bolster the defense, and Joey Werley alertly beat an onrushing man to a diagonal ball after trailing Leonard on the Hillsboro goal.
Leonard made a brilliant pivot with possession to find space along the left side, but sophomore Dillon Forney prevented Hillsboro from likely tying it by deflecting the rolling cross just before it reached intended target Patrick Lee toward the back post.
Shelby Lee corralled a bouncing 25-yard shot by Dylan Mooney with about six minutes to play, and had the honor of receiving the title plaque.
“Reading those lanes and stepping in, whether it was Joey Werely, Ethan Forney, Bryan Basinger or even Peyton Cheek, who is still new to the back line, I thought that was important for the whole 80 minutes,” O’Keefe said. “We worked on it in practice for about an hour yesterday.”
North County had a strong closing stretch after being on its heels. Dreston Hoffman put a soft header on goal, and Vickers earned the team’s second corner by protecting his dribble in the final seconds.
Proffer bumped his season goal count to nine after also netting a pair against De Soto on Monday. The Raiders have won six consecutive matches.
Krasensky made five saves for Hillsboro, which eliminated North County during a frigid sectional last season with broken patches of ice clinging to the turf.
