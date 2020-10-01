North County stops slide with dramatic goal

BONNE TERRE – Ferocious offensive pressure in the final three minutes of regulation proved just how hungry the North County boys soccer team was to snap a five-match losing streak.
Senior striker Daniel Black converted the last in a flurry of quality chances with 19 seconds left, and the Raiders celebrated a chilly 2-1 victory over Cape Central on Thursday evening.
Black settled a crossing feed from Nate Peniston with an open shooting alley about 20 yards away, and planted a missile beyond the reach of keeper Aiden Winkler.
Brandt Vickers netted the equalizer in the 65th minute after hitting a post earlier in the second half, and Shelby Lee made four saves to bolster North County (5-5-2).
“After our right back made a mistake in the first half, I moved Landon Kater there to shore that up. He’s our goal scorer and one of our biggest threats,” North County head coach Robert O’Keefe said. “With 20 minutes left, I had to move him back up and just take my chances. I think having another threat up front made it easier for us to get going.”
Cape Central (4-3) nearly regained the lead with less than five minutes left, but Lee pursued and denied a dangerous run by captain Logan Mizieko with a sliding stop.
The Raiders quickly entered the offensive third of the field, and swarmed the opposing defenders to generate three clean looks with time winding down.
Ethan Forney fired left from long range, but the ensuing goal kick was immediately controlled by North County. Landon Kater pivoted from the left corner for a powerful shot that Winkler handled.
Black delighted the home team and fans with a signature moment that erased the frustration from a stagnant start. The Raiders survived four Cape Central corner kicks.
North County totaled 13 shots for the contest after having only three at halftime. Winkler made his first official save 10 minutes into the second stanza.
“The first half was really ugly,” O’Keefe said. “I told the bench that everything felt flat. It was like nobody wanted to be here. But even though [Cape Central] had a goal, I thought we started to turn it around before halftime, then did that again at the end.”
Freshman forward Preston McCuan put the Tigers ahead 1-0 unassisted in the 17th minute. An errant clearing attempt from the sideline turned into a costly giveaway.
Already behind the defense, McCuan intercepted on the run and dribbled in from about 30 yards before faking Lee with a quick touch and drilling the open cage.
Black made a steal late in the first half, and chipped a return pass from Landon Proffer high on a rare North County touch inside the box.
Mizieko missed a free kick opportunity from 26 yards to widen the margin after Drew Roth was fouled in a heavy collision on an attack from the right side.
Vickers commanded the midfield area with several nice possession wins early on, and tried to spark the Raiders with diagonal stretch passes.
He got unlucky when a free kick curved in the stiff breeze and caught the left post. The carom bounced directly off the forehead of Winkler before the keeper calmly gathered it in.
But North County would eventually cash in off a strong sideline throw by Bryan Basinger. Forney leaped and redirected the ball with his head toward Vickers, who was left unattended near the back post.
The teams have been district rivals for several years, but the new assignments from MSHSAA shift North County into a more northern group with three Jefferson County schools.
