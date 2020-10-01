North County stops slide with dramatic goal

The Raiders quickly entered the offensive third of the field, and swarmed the opposing defenders to generate three clean looks with time winding down.

Ethan Forney fired left from long range, but the ensuing goal kick was immediately controlled by North County. Landon Kater pivoted from the left corner for a powerful shot that Winkler handled.

Black delighted the home team and fans with a signature moment that erased the frustration from a stagnant start. The Raiders survived four Cape Central corner kicks.

North County totaled 13 shots for the contest after having only three at halftime. Winkler made his first official save 10 minutes into the second stanza.

“The first half was really ugly,” O’Keefe said. “I told the bench that everything felt flat. It was like nobody wanted to be here. But even though [Cape Central] had a goal, I thought we started to turn it around before halftime, then did that again at the end.”

Freshman forward Preston McCuan put the Tigers ahead 1-0 unassisted in the 17th minute. An errant clearing attempt from the sideline turned into a costly giveaway.