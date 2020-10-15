Perryville keeps middle clean, tops Farmington

FARMINGTON – Perryville wasted no time surging ahead with a favorable breeze, then delivered a stellar defensive effort while working against it.

The Pirates yielded very few moments for Farmington to operate in the middle of the field, and earned a 2-0 road soccer triumph on Wednesday night.

Stratton Kaempfe and Colby Hager scored for Perryville (9-3), which posted a 14-6 advantage in shots while handing Farmington (3-9) its third consecutive shutout loss.

The visitors aggressively pressured early touches by the Knights in the offensive third, and generated five corner kicks in the opening stanza.

Perryville converted its chance to strike when Farmington failed to clear 2 ½ minutes into the action. Kaempfe received a cross from Kade Laurentius, then pivoted and buried a 22-yard dart.

Farmington stayed within 1-0 through halftime despite being on its heels. Middle back Brenner Gollaher headed a tricky cross safely over the cage and blocked another sharp shot inside the box with his body.