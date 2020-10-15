Perryville keeps middle clean, tops Farmington

FARMINGTON – Perryville wasted no time surging ahead with a favorable breeze, then delivered a stellar defensive effort while working against it.
The Pirates yielded very few moments for Farmington to operate in the middle of the field, and earned a 2-0 road soccer triumph on Wednesday night.
Stratton Kaempfe and Colby Hager scored for Perryville (9-3), which posted a 14-6 advantage in shots while handing Farmington (3-9) its third consecutive shutout loss.
The visitors aggressively pressured early touches by the Knights in the offensive third, and generated five corner kicks in the opening stanza.
Perryville converted its chance to strike when Farmington failed to clear 2 ½ minutes into the action. Kaempfe received a cross from Kade Laurentius, then pivoted and buried a 22-yard dart.
Farmington stayed within 1-0 through halftime despite being on its heels. Middle back Brenner Gollaher headed a tricky cross safely over the cage and blocked another sharp shot inside the box with his body.
But the young offense struggled to connect multiple passes away from the sidelines, and the Knights mounted just one minor threat over the first 40 minutes.
Brandon Schaupert flicked a nice header toward freshman Logan Kiepe on a run, but his shot between two retreating defenders was slowed down before reaching keeper Caleb Stagg.
Perryville committed a series of fouls early in the second half, including one that drew an objection and yellow card from Bryce Brewer.
Even with the wind offering steady resistance, the Pirates increased their shooting output after the break while dodging four quality looks afforded to the Knights.
Farmington goalie Alejo Aldaba made five saves in defeat, including two dandies about four minutes apart to temporarily prevent a larger deficit.
He emerged sliding to break up a return touch from Hager to Nick Bishop, then denied a dangerous close-range chip by Carson Adams off the sixth Perryville corner.
Aldaba committed a necessary foul just outside the penalty area after making a shaky touch under duress, but avoided disaster as Brewer sailed the ensuing 20-yard free kick.
Stagg stopped all five shots faced for the win, and caught a fortunate break when Knights freshman Dustin Randazzo redirected a corner kick off the goalie’s shoulder and crossbar in the 46th minute.
His best save came when cutting down the angle on a partial breakaway by Cade Blackmon, who chased down a long ball from Trenton Berghaus on the other side of midfield.
Laurentius notched his second assist on another crossing feed that skipped twice along the turf with hesitant Farmington defenders in the vicinity.
Hager instead raced in to settle the ball, and rifled a rising 20-yarder into the upper right corner of the net, essentially putting the contest out of reach in the 62nd minute.
Stagg was tested twice more down the stretch, but handled rolling left-side tries by Chase Gollaher off a short corner kick and Schaupert from a sharp angle after dribbling past one man.
Solid marking by Riley Hagan and Trevor Schnurbusch prevented Farmington from developing any unimpeded looks at the doorstep.
Neither team was halted by an offside call in the match.
