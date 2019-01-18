Try 1 month for 99¢
Phillips Meshes With STLCOP Soccer
STLCOP Athletics

Fredericktown High School senior Mackenzie Phillips recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at NAIA program St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Phillips fulfills a key defensive role between midfield and the back line, and helped the Lady Blackcats earn their best overall record in team history last season at 12-8. Also seated are her mother Reita Myers and father Jason Phillips. Standing (left to right) are her grandfather Gary Phillips and STLCOP women’s soccer head coach Jack Jamieson.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments