Propst Staying On Soccer Pitch
Submitted Photo

St. Paul Lutheran High School senior Chloe Propst recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Propst has shined as a member of the boys soccer team with no girls program available, and collected Class 1 all-state honors as a midfielder last fall. She netted the first goal in St. Paul history, and was also a key contributor to the girls basketball team. Also seated are her grandfather Jerry Chamberland and mother Tami Propst. Standing are Jefferson head soccer coach Brocklon Chatman (left) and assistant Mark Hammond.

