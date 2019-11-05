{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – One of the smallest players in physical stature on the North County boys soccer roster provided an enormous boost with a perfectly-timed leap on Monday night.

Sophomore Peyton Cheek volleyed a backward header over the challenging keeper off a long free kick, giving a Raiders a much-needed equalizer during the 27th minute.

Junior forward Brandt Vickers netted two goals from there, and North County withstood the dangerous counter attack of Farmington to prevail 3-1 in the Class 3, District 1 semifinal round.

Grant Strauser and Cheek picked up assists in a contest that contained 30 fouls, and North County (14-7) advanced to face top seed Cape Central at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Raiders earned the No. 2 seed over Farmington (2-13) by virtue of a 3-2 overtime victory during the regular season. The rematch would feature a mostly subdued opening stretch.

Although neither side produced a shot on goal over the first 12 minutes, the intensity and fouling escalated quickly after the Knights struck in the 13th.

Freshman Stephen Jent won control of a long goal kick near midfield, and settled before releasing a rolling stretch pass through past three defenders.

T.J. Smugala outran the North County defense for a clear breakaway, and scored past keeper Shelby Lee for a 1-0 lead and early momentum.

He nearly netted another on a similar counter play in the 20th minute. But Raiders senior Musse Dunlap sprinted back to cover several yards of distance and block his shot with a clean sliding tackle.

Cade Blackmon intercepted near midfield and sprang Smugala once again with an immediate pass. The play drew a yellow card as Bryan Basinger was called for a foul from behind.

Farmington finished unofficially with a 16-13 advantage in shots, with a wider disparity during the first half. But Lee anchored the Raiders with 10 saves.

North County drew even in the 27th minute after a seemingly harmless foul. Grant Strauser earned the whistle while competing in the air near midfield, then launched a free kick nearly 50 yards toward the opposing box.

Cheek redirected the ball just before Farmington keeper Alejo Aldaba could secure it, and the carom bounded twice toward the vacated cage.

Vickers put the Raiders ahead 2-1 about four minutes later. The sequence began when Basinger pressed forward from his midfielder spot, and was tripped during a crossing dribble.

Strauser restarted on a quick chip, and Cheek tapped the ball while tumbling down to nearby Vickers, who calmly deposited a header at the doorstep.

Farmington looked to respond 45 seconds later. Trenton Berghaus guided a touch pass through traffic to Smugala, but his drive on a partial break against Dunlap was elevated.

Vickers sent a good diagonal ball to Landon Kater on a right-side run in the closing moments of the first half. Aldabo correctly pursued to make a sliding stop and keep the differential at 2-1.

Aldabo totaled four saves overall, but made a costly decision to leave the box when his clearing attempt found the foot of Vickers.

Vickers used one subtle touch to gain separation, and stepped into a 37-yard drive that dipped perfectly between the crossbar and retreating Aldabo.

The unassisted insurance tally occurred in the 49th minute after Smugala was briefly sent off with a yellow card for arguing a common foul as teammate Gatlin Roberts was knocked down in a collision with Strauser.

Lee delivered three saves against Smugala within a span of less than two minutes to preserve the two-goal cushion, including a pair on solid crosses from Guillermo Barrosa and Jent.

His best stop came by cutting down the angle and extending the left arm as Smugala received a long diagonal feed on the run from Roberts.

Frustration grew for the Knights as Berghaus and Roberts were also shown yellow following two more fouls near midfield inside of 19 minutes to play. 

