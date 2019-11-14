BONNE TERRE – The North County boys soccer team faced a familiar scenario on Wednesday night after surrendering the first goal for a third consecutive postseason match.
Hillsboro would not let the Raiders off the hook this time, however, and instead celebrated their first Class 3 state sectional victory in program history.
The visiting Hawks controlled the middle of the field throughout a clear majority of the first half, and capitalized on two gifted set pieces while prevailing 3-1.
Andrew Bridges, Mitchel Hickson and Colton Leonard scored, and A.J. Krasnesky made three saves as Hillsboro (19-5-1) advanced to host either Webster Groves or Ladue on Saturday.
North County (15-8) produced three consecutive corner kicks in desperation, along with an ensuing free kick and two rebounds, but nothing reached the keeper during the sequence.
The Hawks watched the final seconds tick away after Krasnesky stopped a long strike by Grant Strauser, and sprinted toward their bench for a chilly celebration.
Temperatures hovered around the freezing mark, and small patches of compacted snow dotted the turf for a playoff battle that occurred one day later than scheduled due to worse conditions.
The Raiders easily won the previous meeting 5-1 four weeks ago, but were outshot 11-8 in the rematch, often appearing one step behind the quick Hillsboro midfielders and forwards.
Although North County struggled to contain senior captain Mark Moore, keeper Shelby Lee notched two crucial saves against him early in the second half.
The first required a high degree of luck as a drive glanced off Lee’s back heel after eluding his hands just inches from the goal line, and skidded across the box before being cleared.
North County had two solid chances to pull even after trailing 2-1 at halftime. Landon Kater received a diagonal ball on a run from Brandt Vickers, but fired wide of the near post in the 59th minute.
Karsnesky alertly reacted to prevent an own goal moments later when a sideline throw was misplayed backward in the air by teammate Jacob Bogowith.
Strauser was sent forward with 16 minutes remaining after being stationed at middle back for the third straight outing, but the North County defense would suffer as a result.
Moore made a clean steal and immediately zipped a turning pass toward Leonard, who broke away from Bryan Basinger after narrowly staying onside and beat an abandoned Lee.
The Hawks had established a 2-0 advantage when Hickson buried a penalty kick during the 39th minute. The opportunity resulted from a leaping handball by Basinger inside the box.
Basinger responded by restoring hope for North County during a scramble in the box, tapping in a loose ball with just 6.5 seconds showing on the first half clock.
Strauser earned the assist through a free kick on a hurried restart after Hillsboro took an unnecessary foul on a dribble toward the center stripe.
The initial Hillsboro tally stemmed from a corner chance in the 27th after defender Musse Dunlap played the ball beyond the end line under duress from Dylan Mooney rather than clearing to the side.
Freshman Carson Leonard lofted a bending kick toward the back post, and Bridges leaned in to squeeze a header between Lee and a nearby teammate for a 1-0 edge.
North County generated a quality threat in the opening minute off a turnover. Vickers sent a soft volley toward Peyton Cheek in close proximity, but his ensuing chip fluttered wide from 15 yards.
Krasnesky would be mostly untested through intermission, knocking down a long strike by Ethan Forney for his lone stop of the first half.
Lee was much busier from the outset, and finished with seven saves. He handled two shots targeting the right post, and later lunged left to brilliantly deny Hickson from point-blank range.
No cards were issued on a number of hard fouls. North County made its fifth state playoff appearance in six seasons.
