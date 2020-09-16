Raiders net lone goal to edge rival Knights

Each team produced nine shots, unofficially, but mostly struggled to find the mark. Knights goalie Alejo Aldaba was only tested on five occasions, making four stops in defeat.

His best save occurred four minutes before North County snapped the scoreless tie. Landon Kater made a right-side run following a turnover, and Daniel Young sent a connecting pass toward a streaking Nate Peniston. But a charging Aldaba cut down the angle just enough to deflect the shot away on a slide.

Farmington then saw its last hope of leading fade. Randazzo leaped to meet a corner kick with forward momentum, but his header carried about two feet wide.

The Raiders would finally capitalize when Farmington defender Brenner Gollaher tangled with Peyton Cheek and was assessed a foul after initially going down and drawing no whistle.

Captain Bryan Basinger landed the ensuing chip between a crowd of six players without being touched, and Hoffman arrived at the next bounce for the successful tap in.

North County nearly made it 2-0 following a midfield throw and subsequent run that was broken up. Aldabo lunged left to stop a low shot by Daniel Black, who followed up the play.