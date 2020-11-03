Raiders overcome early miscue to blitz De Soto

BONNE TERRE – The North County boys soccer team was undeterred by a couple of shaky touches along the back line and a resulting early deficit on Monday evening.
Ball possession and nimble collective pressure remained steady from the Raiders, who were eventually rewarded while reaching the Class 3, District 2 championship round.
Landon Kater and Landon Proffer each netted two goals plus an assist, and three consecutive shots found the mark during the second half of a 6-1 semifinal victory.
Nate Peniston and Daniel Black also scored, and sophomore Dillon Forney notched two assists before halftime. Senior keeper Shelby Lee stopped five of six chances.
North County (10-6-2) outshot the Dragons 19-8, and advanced to the title match Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Hillsboro, which edged Festus 1-0.
A pair of scoring combinations spanning 3 ½ minutes originated with senior midfielder Bryan Basinger, as the Raiders began to pull away against their tiring opponents.
Proffer received a crossing ball from Basinger and tapped it back to Kater, who had enough space and time to calmly bury a 30-yard shot for a safer 3-1 lead.
Peniston was the most active player on the field during several segments of the match, and drew a key foul after slipping down and quickly regaining possession in the 51st minute.
Basinger stepped into the ensuing free kick along the left sideline, and Proffer beat Dragons keeper Hunter Guertzgen with a glancing header inside the far post as several Dragons stood in place.
The Raiders denied a clearing attempt four minutes later, and Black redirected a rolling cross from Proffer on the doorstep for a 5-1 advantage.
But the offensive execution proved more difficult early on. De Soto (5-13), the bottom seed in the four-team bracket, maintained a 1-0 lead for nearly 17 minutes.
Chase Reichmuth blocked an initial clearing attempt by left back Joey Werely, and was the beneficiary when teammate Nate Siebert followed up with a clean steal and assist less than four minutes in.
The Dragons resisted a few subsequent challenges, including a dangerous corner that Peniston earned with a sprinting chase toward the sideline before cutting past a man.
North County was clearly the more confident possession team, but nearly faced a two-goal deficit when Reichmuth sparked an instant counter on an excellent midfield ball.
Isaac Smith tracked it down on a furious right-side run that turned into a partial breakaway, but Lee cut down the shooting angle and delivered his best save of the evening.
The Raiders finally drew even in the 21st minute. Senior Brandt Vickers feathered a diagonal pass that Forney stopped upward with his heel. Peniston alertly reacted nearby and perfectly poked the carom past Guertzgen before the ball touched the turf.
Kater put North County ahead 87 seconds later with a sudden burst down the middle. He shook off tight contact from a defender and split two others before finishing in the box.
Guertzgen was tested immediately by the Raiders, but stopped a low strike from Kater in the opening minutes before turning aside Vickers on a good chance from about 15 yards.
Those same Raiders nearly struck again before intermission, but Vickers ripped a point-blank drive off the right post, and the Kater rebound was blocked amid a crowd.
Ethan Forney and Werely defected occasional De Soto crosses out of danger to preserve the 2-1 differential through halftime.
A questionable call went against North County when Peniston raced in to cleanly win a defensive header in the air. He was instead assessed a foul in the minimal ensuing collision with Ethan Clarke.
Reichmuth lofted the resulting free kick from 33 yards out, but Lee easily corralled it head high. De Soto later squandered three consecutive corners and tallied seven overall to no avail.
Proffer used his chest to settle a ball from Kater in the 59th minute, and deposited his second goal from the top of the box.
The Raiders were called for 12 fouls compared to three against De Soto.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!