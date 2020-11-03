Raiders overcome early miscue to blitz De Soto

Isaac Smith tracked it down on a furious right-side run that turned into a partial breakaway, but Lee cut down the shooting angle and delivered his best save of the evening.

The Raiders finally drew even in the 21st minute. Senior Brandt Vickers feathered a diagonal pass that Forney stopped upward with his heel. Peniston alertly reacted nearby and perfectly poked the carom past Guertzgen before the ball touched the turf.

Kater put North County ahead 87 seconds later with a sudden burst down the middle. He shook off tight contact from a defender and split two others before finishing in the box.

Guertzgen was tested immediately by the Raiders, but stopped a low strike from Kater in the opening minutes before turning aside Vickers on a good chance from about 15 yards.

Those same Raiders nearly struck again before intermission, but Vickers ripped a point-blank drive off the right post, and the Kater rebound was blocked amid a crowd.

Ethan Forney and Werely defected occasional De Soto crosses out of danger to preserve the 2-1 differential through halftime.