HILLSBORO, Mo. – Skyler Holland netted two goals, and the Fredericktown defense held strong during a 6-0 victory over St. Clair in the first round of the Hillsboro soccer tournament.
Lane Wagganer, Nate Miller, Grant Shankle and Ruben Benitez also scored for the Blackcats (4-1), who also face Washington and Hillsboro in pool play this week.
GIRLS TENNIS
Oakville 6, Farmington 3
FARMINGTON – Virginia Lugo battled for a No. 3 singles tiebreaker win by the slimmest possible margin of two points in an otherwise uphill climb for the Farmington girls tennis team on Monday.
But district rival Oakville rode dominant performances by its two best players, Alecsandra Blagojevic and Isabella Haug, to a 6-3 team triumph away from home.
Baylee Gilliam grabbed an 8-6 win at No. 5 singles, while Abby Jent and Mary Kate Burcham handled the pairing of Blagojevic and Haug with 8-2 ease in their doubles clash for Farmington (7-1).
Singles Results:
1. Alecsandra Blagojevic (O) def. Abby Jent, 8-1
2. Isabella Haug (O) def. Mary Kate Burcham, 8-0
3. Virginia Lugo (F) def. Taylor Powell, 9-8 (7-5)
4. Callie Balin (O) def. Bekah Kimpel, 8-2
5. Baylee Gilliam (F) def. Nina Mruckovski, 8-6
6. Marissa Mantanden (O) def. Susan Rippee, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Jent/Burcham (F) def. Blagojevic/Haug, 8-2
2. Powell/Balin (O) def. Lugo/Kimpel, 8-6
3. Mruckowski/Schlareth (O) def. Gilliam/Rippee, 9-8 (7-3)
St. Pius 6, Potosi 3
POTOSI – Michelle Whitaker and Molly Hamby collected singles victories on the tennis court for Potosi, but visiting St. Pius emerged with a 6-3 victory.
Hamby teamed with Taylor Campbell to prevail 8-5 at No. 3 doubles for the Lady Trojans (5-4).
Susana Wilson, Lilly Bollmann, Sydney Proffer and Olivia Pettibone each gave St. Pius two wins, including the top two matches among the doubles rankings.
Singles Results:
1. Susana Wilson (SP) def. Lacey Portell, 8-0
2. Lilly Bollmann (SP) def. Emily Missey, 8-1
3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Jordan Schulze, 8-2
4. Sydney Proffer (SP) def. Taylor Campbell, 8-1
5. Olivia Pettibone (SP) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-3
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Katherine Radoch, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. Bollmann/Schulze (SP) def. Portell/Missey, 8-6
2. Proffer/Pettibone (SP) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 9-7
3. Campbell/Hamby (P) def. Fehlker-Campbell/Pearl, 8-5
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 2, St. Vincent 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Grace Eftink served 13 points and Brooke Viox tallied 10 more as Valle Catholic took command to beat St. Vincent 25-17, 25-18 in a district final rematch.
Riley Siebert posted team highs with seven kills and two blocks, and setter Rachel Loida compiled 18 assists and eight digs for the Lady Warriors (3-4).
Lainey Bauman strengthened the back row with 11 digs and 14 serve receptions, and moved forward with five kills in the victory.
Olivia Meyer, Hailey Weibrecht and Hannah Drury recorded three kills apiece, and Viox contributed nine digs.
Jefferson 2, West County 0
LEADWOOD – Jefferson earned a 25-22, 25-12 volleyball sweep of West County about 48 hours after also outlasting the Lady Bulldogs in the Clearwater Invitational title match.
Dori McRaven totaled four kills, three blocks and six service points. Cheyenne Young posted three kills and three blocks from the other middle position for West County (7-3-1).
Makenzie Simily finished with 10 digs, four kills and five points, and Allee Drennen recorded a team-high five kills. Kylie Newhouse compiled 12 assists with seven digs and eight points.
Haylee Watson brought up 12 digs, Ivy Meinershagen added 11 more and Kaitlin Spivey tallied five.
SOFTBALL
Poplar Bluff 11, Farmington 3
FARMINGTON – Poplar Bluff pounced for three runs in the first inning and five more in the second to earn an 11-3 softball victory over Farmington.
Abby Robbins pitched the first three innings and took the loss in her first appearance since throwing a five-inning no-hitter against Affton on Saturday.
Jocelyn Cunningham worked the next four frames and allowed two runs for the Knights (4-6), who tallied once in the first inning and twice in the second.
Makenna LaChance and Allyson Helms were each 1-for-2 at the plate, and Cunningham also singled.
BASEBALL
West County 13, St. Paul 3
LEADWOOD – Dake McRaven finished 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and the West County baseball team rolled past St. Paul 13-3.
Hayden Roney drove in four runs on a pair of doubles, and winning pitcher Dakota Dowd notched six strikeouts over three scoreless and hitless innings.
Zach Francis and Peyton Nipper each went 2-for-4, and Luke Gaia contributed an RBI single to bolster the West County offense.
Hunter Roney was 1-for-1 off the bench, and Dowd singled to help his own cause.
