FARMINGTON – It was evident early Friday that the Farmington girls soccer team has developed some additional firepower, as three of its first five shots found the back of the net.
But a couple of defensive mistakes sparked a huge Saxony Lutheran comeback with star forward Emma Brune squarely in the mix.
Brune scored twice off fouls in the box during regulation, and the Crusaders rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the second half before prevailing 4-3 in the eighth round of penalty kicks.
Freshman Bryn Sprengel converted the decisive try after Saxony keeper Alice Hogandobler stopped two previous attempts without having to move left or right.
Whitney Unterreiner and Sydney Boyer traded successful kicks in the first round, but only two of the next 12 combined chances found the mark.
Knights goalie Rachel denied Brune of the clincher to open the fifth round, and finished with seven saves overall. Rachel Turner buried an ensuing clutch strike to square the tally at 2-2.
Macy Embry began the scoring on a rebound in the fourth minute after a long free kick was not handled cleanly by Hogendobler, who could not recover from a resulting collision.
Boyer added her first two varsity tallies to build a 3-0 halftime lead. She first scored from the edge of the box, then whistled a perfect 28-yarder into the upper corner during the 37th minute.
Brune capitalized on a trip after Farmington failed to clear a dangerous pass, then drilled another PK on a foul against retreating Riley Turner, who appeared to tackle the ball.
Bianca Scholl tied the match at 3-3 on a rising shot in the 73rd minute after Brune played the ball back to the middle from the right side.
Farmington nearly answered before the final whistle, but a shot with a crowd of players slammed of the crossbar. Rachel Turner then made a punching save in double overtime to extend the action.
Brune was the catalyst of the evening for the Crusaders, but teammates struggled to time their runs to her crossed. She hit the opposite post with a curling shot from about 25 yards in the first half.
North County 7, Valley Park 0
BONNE TERRE – Julianna Farr recorded four assists, and four different players scored as North County debuted with a 7-0 victory over Valley Park.
Ella Gant found the back of the net in her return after earning all-state Honorable Mention for the Lady Raiders (1-0).
Jill Wruck, Bailey Rokan and Emily Pruneau also added goals.
SOFTBALL
Central 15, Trumann (Ark.) 1
JONESBORO, Ark. – Allie Kelly provided a superb freshman debut, and the Central softball team routed Trumann (Ark.) 15-1 to open the Jonesboro Tournament.
The Lady Rebels (1-0) scored eight times in the first inning, and further pulled away. They will play twice on Saturday starting at 1:30 p.m.
Kelly homered and doubled while going 3-for-3 with four RBI and three scored. She also pitched the first two innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two.
Taylor Marler also shined in her varsity opener by finishing 2-for-2 and throwing two scoreless frames. Aubree Eaton was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
Jessica Hulsey also collected two steals with three runs scored along with singles. Abby Holmes hustled out an RBI triple.
Millie McDowell drove in two with a double, and Chloe Coppedge notched a two-run single for Central. Becca Voyles double to give the team a total of six extra-base hits.
BASEBALL
Jefferson Tournament
FESTUS – The West County baseball team used a stunning rally against the home school to reach the championship game of the Jefferson Tournament on Friday.
The Bulldogs scored five times in the top of the seventh inning, and Dakota Dowd pitched two shutout innings of relief to close out a 6-4 triumph over the district rival Blue Jays.
Luke Gaia provided a crucial two-run triple to bring West County even after beginning the seventh down 4-1. Ty Simily followed with a go-ahead RBI double.
Simily also singled to finish 2-for-3 overall, and starting pitcher Zach Francis added two singles with an RBI. Only one of the four Jefferson runs scored against Francis was earned.
Dake McRaven, Hayden Roney and Tyler Price also contributed hits for the Bulldogs (2-0), who will face Priory at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
West County returned to action for an evening contest against Metro, and secured first place in the pool with a dominant 12-1 win.
Peyton Nipper recorded three strikeouts over two innings, and J.D. Whitter struck out the side during his frame on the mound.
Simily finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI. Nipper helped his own cause by going 2-for-2, and Francis provided a double, single and two RBI.
Kaiden Kaiser-Barton chipped in a two-run double, while Price and Roney had RBI hits. McRaven was 1-for-1 with a double, and Gaia singled.
