BONNE TERRE – The inaugural SEMO Conference softball game for North County was puncutated by a stunning offensive outbreak on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders generated 10 hits and scored 11 runs in the fifth inning alone, and went from trailing Poplar Bluff by one to securing a decisive 15-5 victory in short order.
All-state center fielder Emma Becker was a perfect 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBI, and Emma Keen singled three times with two RBI to pace North County (2-0, 1-0).
Cheyenne Dickens crossed the plate three times, and singled to begin the bottom of the fifth as 14 of 15 batters reached base safely.
Keen narrowly missed a grand slam when her two-run double slammed off the fence and put the home team ahead to stay at 6-5.
Kennedy Kohler capped a series of four consecutive singles with a two-run liner made it 10-5. Becker and Kiersdan Davis each drove in two more.
Brianna Morgan, Taizja Lawless and Davis were each 2-for-3 overall. Emilie Morgan added single and sacrifice fly, and Jill Wruck brought in two with an infield hit and final bases-loaded walk.
Poplar Bluff (0-1, 0-1) faltered despite belting three home runs, including a go-ahead solo shot from pitcher Brylee Meisner off Kohler that snapped a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth.
Davis relieved to extinguish the threat with back-to-back strikeouts after inheriting two runners, and picked up the win as a result. She helped the offense with a team-high three RBI.
Ella Zgaynor opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning, and catcher McKenzie Smith pushed the Mules’ lead to 4-2 with a solo homer in the fourth.
North County responded in the home half with consecutive RBI doubles by Brianna Morgan and Lawless with two outs.
Kohler struck out four and yielded five runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Farmington 7, Union 6
FARMINGTON – Abby Robbins singled home Abby Vaugh in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Farmington softball team emerged with a 7-6 triumph over Union.
Makenna LaChance finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored for the Knights (2-1), who built a 6-1 advantage in the fifth inning.
Union mustered just two hits overall, but benefited from several walks and three defensive errors. The visitors rallied to pull even with five runs in the top of the seventh.
Jocelyn Cunningham had two separate stints in the circle, and got the last two outs after starting for the win. She compiled six strikeouts, and both runs scored against her were unearned.
Robbins homered earlier in the action while going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Vaugh singled, stole two bases and crossed the dish twice.
Sloane Elam, Bralea McClain, Braelynn Moore and McKennah Wallace each provided a single and RBI for Farmington.
SOCCER
North County 3, Pacific 1
IMPERIAL, Mo. – North County rebounded from a season-opening loss by advancing in the consolation bracket of the Windsor boys soccer tournament on Wednesday.
Grant Strauser, Bryan Basinger and Jon Redding each scored goals for the Raiders in a 3-1 triumph over Pacific.
North County (1-1) moved into the fifth-place match on Thursday.
TENNIS
Potosi 5, St. Pius 4
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Sarah Hornsey survived one match point, and rallied for a No. 4 singles win that propelled Potosi toward an exciting team tennis triumph on Wednesday.
Hornsey carried the last three games for a 9-7 result against Sofia Keene, and the Lady Trojans claimed four singles matches to edge St. Pius 5-4.
Seniors Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell scored convincing victories before Hornsey tied the overall standings at four apiece.
The final outcome was decided at the No. 5 ranking, where varsity newcomer Kennedy Coleman finished off an 8-5 win over Elanor Fehlker-Campbell.
Potosi (2-0, 1-0) trailed the Lancers 2-1 as the doubles phase concluded, but salvaged an 8-4 decision by Missey and Campbell.
Singles Results:
1. Sydney Proffer (SP) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-4
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Olivia Pettibone, 8-4
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Eliana Rosenauer, 8-2
4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Sofia Keene, 9-7
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Elenor Fehlker-Campbell, 8-5
6. Sophia Stolzer (SP) def. Molly Hamby, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Proffer/Pettibone (SP) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-4
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Rosenauer/Fehlker-Campbell, 8-4
3. Stolzer/Caroline Kurzwell (SP) def. Coleman/Hamby, 8-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.