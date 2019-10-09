BONNE TERRE – Emily Veach recorded nine kills, and the North County volleyball team resisted two match points to defeat Ste. Genevieve 25-19, 14-25, 26-24 on Tuesday night.
The third game was tied 13 times with neither squad building a lead greater than three points. Ste. Genevieve grabbed a 24-22 edge on two straight kills by junior Marysa Flieg.
Veach answered with a placement push after a dig by Lauren Forrester prolonged the initial match point, and the Lady Raiders soon moved in front 25-24 on back-to-back attacking errors.
Kayleigh Winch notched the winning score off the arm of a defender, and North County (10-8, 2-1) snapped a six-match losing streak head to head.
Whitney Marler, Emma Gaugel and Winch each finished with six kills in the victory. Marler and Gaugel shared a double block that broke a 20-20 deadlock in game three.
The Dragons established a 10-7 lead on a deep kill by Ella Reed, who equaled fellow senior Julia McKlin with a team-high 12 kills.
Veach and Gaugel countered with kills, and Ariel Stewart made a diving save during a 5-0 North County scoring run. The margin soon reached 18-15 when Forrester served her fourth ace of the night.
Flieg tallied eight kills while Abby Moore added five and Elizabeth Basler knocked down four to power Ste. Genevieve (4-10-3), which had no service errors in the three-set battle.
The Lady Raiders opened the action with a 9-3 spurt with three Forrester aces sprinkled in, and got a timely dink from Veach on second contact after Ste. Genevieve had drawn within 20-18 in game one.
The Dragons led the duration of game two. McKlin hammered a line spike before attacking an ensuing overpass for a 14-4 separation.
Maci Reynolds made 40 assists for Ste. Genevieve.
Arcadia Valley 2, Valley 0
IRONTON – Maddie DeMent totaled 10 kills, two blocks and five digs for Arcadia Valley in a 25-17, 25-15 triumph over visiting Valley.
Kirsten Day knocked down six kills, and Gracee Smith had five kills, five digs and 13 assists for the Lady Tigers (17-4, 3-0), who will host Valle Catholic in an MAAA Small-School showdown on Thursday.
Shyanne Smith-Hotchkiss posted eight assists and matched Cierra Layton with seven service points to the AV offense.
Katie Whited picked up five digs, and Riley Brogan provided six points in the win.
Valle Catholic 2, West County 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Junior outside hitter Riley Siebert slammed nine kills, and Valle Catholic served nine aces during an emphatic 25-13, 25-11 victory over West County.
Rachel Loida tallied four aces on five points, and compiled 15 assists, four digs and six serve receptions to pace the Lady Warriors (16-5-1, 3-0).
Ella Bertram notched three kills plus three blocks, and Brooke Viox had eight digs and two aces for Valle Catholic. Mia Weiler and Sam Loida shared the team lead with eight points.
Jenna Simily connected on a team-high three kills, and Madalyn Herrera led the back row for West County (10-5, 1-1) with six digs plus five points.
Makenzie Simily tallied eight points, and Kylie Newhouse contributed five digs with four assists.
Farmington 2, Potosi 0
POTOSI – The Farmington volleyball team generated about 60 percent of its total points on scoring attacks while routing Potosi 25-18, 25-11 in a conference match.
Jade Roth knocked down 11 kills and Jelena Gray sent down eight for the Knights (8-12-3, 3-0), who will face Central for first place in the MAAA Large-School standings on Thursday.
Alyssa Wilson compiled 29 assists, and Bridget Bone made a team-high 13 digs in the victory.
SOFTBALL
Farmington 19, Chaffee 3
CHAFFEE, Mo. – Farmington scored nine runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second to prevail 19-3 on Tuesday in the first-ever SEMO Conference meeting against Chaffee.
Abby Vaugh finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored atop the lineup, and the Knights (16-7, 5-2) maximized eight total hits and 10 walks.
Courtney Swink won her season debut in the circle after striking out five batters and yielding three hits over two innings. Two of the three runs scored against her were unearned.
Sloane Elam and Jayden Neubauer each finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Swink crossed the plate twice following a triple and walk.
Alayna Resinger contributed an RBI hit off the Farmington bench, and Jocelyn Cunningham singled.
Angelia Davis pitched a spotless third inning to close the game, and scored two runs while collecting an RBI single offensively.
SOCCER
Fredericktown 6, St. Pius 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Grant Shankle capped a Senior Day hat trick by scoring his third goal during the 57th minute, and Fredericktown rolled past St. Pius 6-0.
Shankle bookended the scoring by netting his first less than four minutes into the action, and added the next early in the second half to extend a 3-0 lead.
Patrick Sikes struck with a header just before the intermission, while Layton Boswell and Nate Miller also tallied for the Blackcats (6-6).
Hillsboro 1, Farmington 0
HILLSBORO, Mo. – Mitchel Hickson scored in the 72nd minute on Tuesday evening as Hillsboro edged a struggling Farmington soccer squad 1-0.
Andrew Bridges had the assist and A.J. Krasnesky was the winning keeper for the Hawks (11-3-1).
Farmington dropped to 1-9 overall.
CROSS COUNTRY
Cuba Invitational
CUBA, Mo. – Kingston sophomore Noah Estes placed third among 27 runners on the 5-kilometer path at Cuba Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday.
His time of 17:51 provided 28 seconds of room between the next competitor, but Waynesville junior Bryan Obarr pulled away for the championship mark of 16:41.
Freshman Tanner Martinez (18:52) of Bismarck finished 11th in the varsity boys race.
Olivia Ayers (26:18) finished near the middle of the girls’ standings in 17th for St. Paul Lutheran.
